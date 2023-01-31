DAWN.COM Logo

HDT chief moved back to Gwadar for trial

Saleem Shahid Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 09:21am

QUETTA: Chief of the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) Maulana Hidayatur Rehman along with four other party leaders was shifted to Gwadar on Monday from the capital of Balochistan after an anti-terrorism court granted their six-day travelling remand to police.

Mr Rehman, who would be produced before a court in Gwadar, was booked for killing a police constable during the violent protests in the port city. The Quetta police had taken him and four others into custody in two different cases registered against them.

He was shifted to Quetta by the Gwadar police after being arrested from the court premises where he had come to surrender.

His lawyers protested against the arrest, terming it illegal and denial of his basic right to surrender before a court and get provisional bail.

Amid tight security, the HDT chief and four others were shifted to Gwadar, where he will be produced before the relevant court for further proceedings.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023

