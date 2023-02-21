DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2023

Case against doctor in Bahawalnagar for harassing female patient

Our Correspondent’ Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 10:31am

BAHAWALNAGAR: The police on Monday registered a case against a medical officer (MO) for sexually harassing a female patient at the emergency ward of the Haroonabad THQ Hospital in April 2019.

The complaint said that on April 30, 2019, he visited the emergency ward with his wife and sister-in-law, where the duty doctor sent him to a pharmacy to buy medicine. Later, the doctor forced his sister-in-law to leave the ward, saying the patient’s condition was being deteriorated.

When the duo returned to the emergency ward, they found the ward locked from inside and heard screams of the woman. The man knocked at the door repeatedly but the doctor did not open it.

Several people witnessed the incident. When the doctor opened the door, the patient alleged that the doctor sexually harassed her and tried to strangle her when she resisted.

On the same day, the complainant moved the Health Complaint Centre and the Punjab Healthcare Commission but to no avail. On the health secretary’s interference, the city police registered a case against the MO under sections 324 and 354 of the PPC.

INJURED: A teenage boy suffered injuries when his motorcycle slipped on Qaziwala Road, Chishtian.

According to Rescue 1122, Saqlain Javed of Chak 109 Fateh fell and suffered critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Chishtian THQ Hospital. Saqlain lost control of the vehicle and fell down.

They said due to the non-use of the helmet, the said biker suffered critical head injuries.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...
A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.