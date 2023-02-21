Case against doctor in Bahawalnagar for harassing female patient

BAHAWALNAGAR: The police on Monday registered a case against a medical officer (MO) for sexually harassing a female patient at the emergency ward of the Haroonabad THQ Hospital in April 2019.

The complaint said that on April 30, 2019, he visited the emergency ward with his wife and sister-in-law, where the duty doctor sent him to a pharmacy to buy medicine. Later, the doctor forced his sister-in-law to leave the ward, saying the patient’s condition was being deteriorated.

When the duo returned to the emergency ward, they found the ward locked from inside and heard screams of the woman. The man knocked at the door repeatedly but the doctor did not open it.

Several people witnessed the incident. When the doctor opened the door, the patient alleged that the doctor sexually harassed her and tried to strangle her when she resisted.

On the same day, the complainant moved the Health Complaint Centre and the Punjab Healthcare Commission but to no avail. On the health secretary’s interference, the city police registered a case against the MO under sections 324 and 354 of the PPC.

INJURED: A teenage boy suffered injuries when his motorcycle slipped on Qaziwala Road, Chishtian.

According to Rescue 1122, Saqlain Javed of Chak 109 Fateh fell and suffered critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Chishtian THQ Hospital. Saqlain lost control of the vehicle and fell down.

They said due to the non-use of the helmet, the said biker suffered critical head injuries.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023