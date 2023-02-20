Bail petition: Security beefed up at LHC as Imran Khan expected to appear in court

Security at the Lahore High Court (LHC) was beefed up on Monday as PTI chairman Imran Khan is expected to appear in court for a hearing on his bail application in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh is expected to take up the petition at 2pm.

On Feb 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court — on grounds of non-appearance — had rejected Imran’s request for an extension in his interim bail in a case pertaining to violent protests outside the ECP after it disqualified him in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief has been convalescing in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore ever since he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad.

Subsequently, the PTI chief had approached the LHC for interim protective bail.

At the previous hearing, Justice Sheikh had warned of issuing a contempt notice to Imran and instructed him to appear in the court in person on Feb 20.

The court had also advised Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar to meet the PTI chief’s legal team and decide on security matters.

Ahead of today’s hearing, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the main gate of the LHC. Imran’s legal team also arrived at the court to review the security arrangements.

Imran’s request for entrance into LHC via Mosque Gate rejected

Earlier today, the court rejected the PTI chairman’s request, submitted via Senator Shibli Faraz, to enter the LHC premises through the Mosque or Judges Gate.

The application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, had stated that the petitioner was the former prime minister of Pakistan and was recently injured in an assassination attempt.

“The petitioner’s bullet injuries are still under healing process and he has not been allowed by doctors to walk or put pressure on the broken tibia,” it said.

It added that there was a “huge amount of risk and threat” to Imran’s life as the perpetrators and masterminds of the previous attack were still at large and “giving threats time and again”.

“It is hereby prayed that the petitioner, being the former prime minister, may kindly be allowed to enter the court premises through its Mosque Gate/Judges Gate due to medical reasons,” the petition pleaded.

Health issues, not a ‘matter of ego’: Asad Umar

Separately, in a media talk late today, PTI leader Asad Umar said that there were some “security requisites” regarding Imran’s appearance in court.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz at a media talk in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

“Imran is not an ordinary Pakistani citizen [as] he’s the only leader among the few former prime ministers on whom an assassination attempt has been made,” he told reporters.

The PTI general secretary went on to say Imran could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”, adding that it was “not a matter of ego”.

Umar added that the PTI chief’s bone, which was hit by a bullet, had not “healed completely yet” and that doctors had cautioned the recovery process could be hindered by “even a slight shake”.

The case

The terrorism case in Islamabad was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Soon after the verdict was announced, the PTI leadership asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between the police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran a pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him on multiple occasions but the ex-premier failed to appear in court. His lawyer had been seeking an exemption from in-person appearance on medical grounds.

Previously, Imran also petitioned the court for a virtual hearing but the request was rejected.