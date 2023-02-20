LHC grants Imran protective bail till March 3 in ‘rioting, terror’ case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail until March 3 in a case related to PTI protestors’ alleged rioting and clashes with Islamabad police in October in the aftermath of his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

His plea for bail in another case — which was also registered in Islamabad and pertained to protests outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — was disposed of after the ex-premier withdrew his petition.

The proceedings in both the petitions culminated only after the high court had to wait for hours and set multiple deadlines for Imran to arrive. Once the PTI chief reached the court premises, a number of his supporters had gathered around him.

Earlier today, Imran had filed a plea seeking protective bail in the case registered at Islamabad’s Sangjani police station, which also carries offence under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, through Advocate Azhar Siddique. On Thursday, the LHC had dismissed a similar petition due to non-prosecution.

In the petition, Imran urged the court to grant him 15-day protective bail so that he could approach the relevant court for pre-arrest bail.

The petition was fixed for hearing before a two-judge bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. When the hearing began, the PTI chief was not present in the courtroom. At this, his lawyer Siddique argued that his client was present inside the LHC premises but could not be presented in the courtroom due to the security risk.

He said the party had not disclosed that the PTI chief would be appearing before the LHC. “Call it the people’s love or their madness that such a large crowd has gathered,” Siddique said.

The lawyer said that if Imran were to step out of his car in such a situation, he may risk getting injured.

However, Justice Najafi maintained that Imran would have to appear in the courtroom. He ordered that Imran’s physical presence be ensured by 7:30pm and adjourned the hearing.

When the hearing resumed, Imran had finally made his way inside the courtroom. Taking the rostrum, Imran said that his leg — which he had injured in Wazirabad attack on his convoy last year — had recovered to an extent but the doctors had still advised him two weeks’ rest, while his medical checkup was scheduled for February 28.

Subsequently, the court granted Imran protective bail till March 3 and directed him to approach the relevant court by then.

The written order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noted that Imran’s counsel had argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. It further noted that Imran wanted to appear before the court with the relevant jurisdiction and needed time to do so.

“Under the law, the petitioner is required to approach the court of first instance but in the interest of justice, we are inclined to grant him ad-interim anticipatory bail protective in nature until March 3 to enable him to approach the court of first instance,” the order said.

Imran’s convoy

During today’s hour-long hearing, Imran’s convoy faced difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters gathered.

He finally emerged from his car at 7:30pm despite entering the LHC premises around 6pm and made his way to the courtroom alongside senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati.

When Imran’s convoy left Zaman Park — where the PTI chief has been convalescing since being wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad — and arrived at the LHC premises, it was showered with rose petals. A large number of PTI supporters had also surrounded the convoy and chanted slogans in support of the ex-premier.

Prior to Imran entering the courtroom, Qureshi had told ARY News there were “thousands” of people present outside the court and security arrangements were almost “non-existent”. He said it was “impossible” for Imran to step out of his car in such a situation.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the main gate of the LHC.

Single bench proceedings

As the proceedings commenced today, Justice Sheikh inquired about the whereabouts of the PTI chief’s lawyer. “The case was fixed for 2pm,” he pointed out.

Advocate Intizar Panjhota replied that Imran’s lawyer was on the way. “He maybe be stuck in traffic and will soon arrive,” he said, after which the judge adjourned the hearing for a while.

When the ex-premier’s lawyer, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, appeared in court, he said that his client had reached out to the Punjab inspector-general. “We were told that traffic on the Mall Road would be empty at the time of today’s hearing.

“We were also told to reach out to the registrar for security inside the court,” he said. “But the registrar rejected our request for entrance from the Mosque Gate.”

Moreover, Rahim contended that the Regal Road was jammed pack today. “Imran Khan has himself said in the media that he will go to court. But the situation is such that there are security concerns.”

He went on to say that if his client got the Mall Road “free”, Imran could appear before the court tomorrow (Tuesday).

At this, Justice Sheikh said: “The law is the same for everyone. He [Imran] should come from where every common man comes.”

The judge then instructed the Rahim to begin his arguments on the petition. Here, the lawyer said that Imran wanted to withdraw the bail petition.

“Present your arguments on the difference in the signatures,” the judge interjected.

Imran’s lawyer admitted that there was a difference in the signatures on the affidavit and the power of attorney. “Imran Khan has not filed the protective bail,” he said.

“Imran Khan can even submit this in writing to the court,” he added.

At this, the court remarked that it can issue a contempt notice to Imran and the PTI chief can submit his response on it within three weeks.

However, the ex-premier’s lawyer argued that contempt of court was not applicable on the matter.

“You’re making a joke out of the law,” the judge said here. “The way I have accommodated you … this [normally] doesn’t happen. Imran is a leader [and] a role model. He should remain a role model.”

The ex-premier’s lawyer then sought time till 5pm, promising that Imran would appear before the court by then. Justice Sheikh accepted the request and said that this was the “last chance”.

When the hearing resumed shortly after 8:30pm, Imran was present in the courtroom. However, the judge remarked that he would hear the case once the courtroom was emptied and went back to his chamber.

Imran’s request for entrance into LHC via Mosque Gate rejected

Earlier today, the court rejected the PTI chairman’s request, submitted via Senator Shibli Faraz, to enter the LHC premises through the Mosque or Judges Gate.

The application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, had stated that the petitioner was the former prime minister of Pakistan and was recently injured in an assassination attempt.

“The petitioner’s bullet injuries are still under healing process and he has not been allowed by doctors to walk or put pressure on the broken tibia,” it said.

It added that there was a “huge amount of risk and threat” to Imran’s life as the perpetrators and masterminds of the previous attack were still at large and “giving threats time and again”.

“It is hereby prayed that the petitioner, being the former prime minister, may kindly be allowed to enter the court premises through its Mosque Gate/Judges Gate due to medical reasons,” the petition pleaded.

Health issues, not a ‘matter of ego’: Asad Umar

Separately, in a media talk late today, PTI leader Asad Umar said that there were some “security requisites” regarding Imran’s appearance in court.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz at a media talk in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

“Imran is not an ordinary Pakistani citizen [as] he’s the only leader among the few former prime ministers on whom an assassination attempt has been made,” he told reporters.

The PTI general secretary went on to say Imran could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”, adding that it was “not a matter of ego”.

Umar added that the PTI chief’s bone, which was hit by a bullet, had not “healed completely yet” and that doctors had cautioned the recovery process could be hindered by “even a slight shake”.

The case

The terrorism case in Islamabad was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Soon after the verdict was announced, the PTI leadership asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between the police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran a pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him on multiple occasions but the ex-premier failed to appear in court. His lawyer had been seeking an exemption from in-person appearance on medical grounds.

Previously, Imran also petitioned the court for a virtual hearing but the request was rejected.