England thrash New Zealand in first Test

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: England’s “Bazball” revolution continued apace on Sunday when the tourists wrapped up a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the opening session of the fourth day of the first Test here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Only Daryl Mitchell of the last five Black Caps batsmen could offer any real resistance as they folded to 126 all out in their second innings.

It was a first Test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 matches since Brendon “Baz” McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain. Broad finished with 4-49 while James Anderson (4-18) led the mopping up of the tail.

New Zealand had resumed on 63-5 with a mammoth 394 for victory but England quickly resumed their dominance.

Michael Bracewell (25) spooned a Jack Leach delivery to Harry Brook at midwicket.

Scott Kuggeleijn (2) was trapped in front by Ander­s­on with Tim Southee departing for a golden duck on the next delivery. Mitc­hell fended away Ander­son’s hat-trick ball in his next over and made an unbeaten 57.

Neil Wagner (9) at the other end gave Anderson his third wicket with an edge behind and debutant number 11 Blair Tickner scored eight runs, keeping Mitchell company in the final-wicket stand before Anderson took out his off stump.

SCOREBOARD

ENGLAND (1st Innings) 325-9 decl (H. Brook 89, B. Duckett 84; N. Wagner 4-82)

NEW ZEALAND (1st Innings) 306 (T. Blundell 138, D. Conway 77; O. Robinson 4-54, J. Anderson 3-36)

ENGLAND (2nd Innings) 374 (J. Root 57, H. Brook 54, B.Foakes 51; B. Tickner 3-55, M.Bracewell 3-68)

NEW ZEALAND (2nd Innings, overnight 63-5):

T. Latham b Broad 15

D. Conway b Broad 2

K. Williamson b Broad 0

H. Nicholls c Foakes b Robinson 7

D. Mitchell not out 57

T. Blundell b Broad 1

M. Bracewell c Brook b Leach 25

S. Kuggeleijn lbw b Anderson 2

T. Southee c Root b Anderson 0

N. Wagner c Foakes b Anderson 9

B. Tickner b Anderson 8

EXTRAS 0

TOTAL (all out, 45.3 overs) 126

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-14 (Conway), 2-14 (Williamson), 3-19 (Latham), 4-27 (Nicholls), 5-28 (Blundell), 6-68 (Bracewell), 7-71 (Kuggeleijn), 8-71 (Southee), 9-91 (Wagner)

BOWLING: Anderson 10.3-3-18-4, Broad 15-5-49-4, Robinson 8-0-34-1, Leach 11-4-25-1, Root 1-1-0-0

RESULT: England won by 267 runs.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2023