Police set up two new divisions in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief has set up two new divisions and a sub-division in the provincial capital for a better supervision and prompt response to crimes.

According to IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan, the step will help in reorganising police in the peripheries and towns since the two new divisions and the sub-division will be headed by senior officers.

“We will have senior police officers posted at the new divisions including Faqirabad and Warsak besides the sub-division Pishtakhara so that better supervision takes place to improve police response to different crimes,” he told Dawn.

He said that provincial capital was facing problems owing to unprecedented growth in population specifically in Faqirabad and Gulbahar areas as result of construction of slums and migration of people from different parts of the province.

The IGP said that earlier Gulbahar and Faqirabad fell within the limits of the city division. These areas were separated and placed under the control of Faqirabad division, which would have Gulbahar, Phandu, Faqirabad and Paharhi Pura police stations headed by a superintendent of police.

He said that Warsak division was also created for the same reasons since police traced multiple attacks in the provincial capital and found that militants had used Warsak road for carrying out attacks. Warsak division will include Mathra, Michni Gate, Nasir Bagh and Regi Model police stations. It will be also headed by a SP.

He said that Sarband area, which earlier fell in the limits of Badhber sub-division, was brought under the newly-established Pishtakhara sub-division.

Meanwhile, the IGP has requested the authorities to post senior and experienced officers from Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) in the province.

In a letter, sent to secretary of home and tribal affairs, he said that police were facing acute shortage of PSP officers. He added that surge in militancy required posting of capable officers with experience of working in the province.

“It is therefore requested that the Establishment Division, Islamabad may kindly be approached for placing the services of Kashif Alam, additional inspector general police Balochistan, Abbas Ahsan and Mohammad Alam Shinwari, currently posted at FIA headquarters Islamabad, Nasir Mahmood Satti, DIG Training in Punjab, Najeebur Rehman Bugvi and Sher Akbar, currently posted at IB headquarters Islamabad, Syed Fida Hussain Shah, currently posted at Nacta headquarters and Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Masood Ahmad Bangash and Mohammad Khurram Shahzad, currently posted in Islamabad, Nasibullah Khan, SSP CTD Punjab, Mohammad Arsalan Shahzeb, SSP Faisalabad, and Adeel Akbar, ASP in Balochistan, under the KP government.

RESHUFFLE: The caretaker provincial government reshuffled 22 senior police officers with four of them transferred to Counter-Terrorism Department on Thursday.

According to a notification, Mansehra DPO Irfan Tariq has been transferred and posted as deputy commandant of Elite Force, Haripur DPO Imran Shahid has been sent to Central Police Office for further posting.

Peshawar SSP Zahoor Babar has been transferred and posted as Mansehra DPO, Shangla DPO Mohammad Imran has been posted as Kurram DPO, Dir Lower DPO Ikramullah has been posted as Lower Chitral DPO, Lower Chitral DPO Nasir Mahmood has been posed as Nowshera DPO.

Mohmand DPO Abdul Rashid, Upper Kohistan DPO Tahir Iqbal and Upper Dir DPO Tariq Sohail and Lower Kohoistan DPO Tariq Mahmood have been placed at the disposal of CTD.

The director of police school of explosives handling in Nowshera, Mohammad Arif, has been posted as Charsadda DPO, Haripur Additional SP Mohammad Ayaz has been posted as Mohmand DPO, Dir Lower SP Mushtaq Ahmad has been posted as Upper Dir DPO and Lower Chitral SP Mohammad Khalid has been posed as Upper Kohistan DPO.

Abbottabad SP Mohammad Ishtiaq has been posted as Lower Kohistan DPO, Orakzai DPO Nazir Khan has been posted as Bajaur DPO and Bajaur DPO Shaukat Ali has been posted as director of police school of explosives handling.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023