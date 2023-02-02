KP policemen take to streets in uniform against Peshawar suicide bombing

PESHAWAR: Police in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held protest march to condemn the Monday bombing of a mosque inside a compound that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

In an unprecedented move and what is believed to be the first of its kind, over 24 uniformed police personnel gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and chanted slogans for peace.

They demanded independent investigation into the blast in mosque at the police lines in Peshawar.

They were holding placards inscribed with different slogans. They said that they wanted to raise their voice against the injustice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The protesting policemen said that their protest was against the ‘system’ and they were compelled to take to the streets owing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and seek justice for the victims of terrorist attacks.

Seek justice for victims of terrorist attacks

In Mardan, policemen gathered outside the local press club and held a protest to demand effective measures for protection of law enforcers.

They stated that police were fighting as frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices. They questioned the explosion in a highly guarded and sensitive area. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

In Swabi, police personnel gathered outside the district headquarters and marched till Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where they staged a protested against the Peshawar blast.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with different slogans against the dreadful suicide attack. They stated that they were being killed by unidentified people. They demanded an independent investigation into the Peshawar blast.

In Swat, police held special prayers and Quran Khwani at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan, Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Additional SP Rahim Hussain Khan, SPs Izhar Shah and Pir Zar Badshah and other officers were present on the occasion.

RPO Sajjad Khan stated history of police was full of sacrifices. He condoled with the families of those policemen, who embraced martyrdom in the suicide attack in Peshawar on Monday.

In Charsadda, a police darbar was organised where Quran Khwani was held for the departed souls and recovery of injured cops. SP Sajjad Khan, station house officers and police constable were present on the occasion.

DPO Sohail Khalid stated that they were facing a ‘coward’ enemy, who could not fight face to face. He said that morale of every official of police department was high. “Terrorists cannot demoralise us with such actions,” he said and added that they were protecting their nation.

In Shangla, police organised Quran Khwani for the victims of Peshawar blast. The police officers and personnel also offered prayers for departed souls of police martyrs. They demanded peace across the province and end to bloodshed.

Civil society members in Alpuri also staged a protest rally against the Peshawar blast and demanded justice for the martyred police personals and protection for residents of the province.

People from different walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against the current wave of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023