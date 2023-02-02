DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

KP policemen take to streets in uniform against Peshawar suicide bombing

Dawn Report Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 10:13am

PESHAWAR: Police in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held protest march to condemn the Monday bombing of a mosque inside a compound that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

In an unprecedented move and what is believed to be the first of its kind, over 24 uniformed police personnel gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and chanted slogans for peace.

They demanded independent investigation into the blast in mosque at the police lines in Peshawar.

They were holding placards inscribed with different slogans. They said that they wanted to raise their voice against the injustice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The protesting policemen said that their protest was against the ‘system’ and they were compelled to take to the streets owing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and seek justice for the victims of terrorist attacks.

Seek justice for victims of terrorist attacks

In Mardan, policemen gathered outside the local press club and held a protest to demand effective measures for protection of law enforcers.

They stated that police were fighting as frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices. They questioned the explosion in a highly guarded and sensitive area. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

In Swabi, police personnel gathered outside the district headquarters and marched till Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where they staged a protested against the Peshawar blast.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with different slogans against the dreadful suicide attack. They stated that they were being killed by unidentified people. They demanded an independent investigation into the Peshawar blast.

In Swat, police held special prayers and Quran Khwani at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan, Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Additional SP Rahim Hussain Khan, SPs Izhar Shah and Pir Zar Badshah and other officers were present on the occasion.

RPO Sajjad Khan stated history of police was full of sacrifices. He condoled with the families of those policemen, who embraced martyrdom in the suicide attack in Peshawar on Monday.

In Charsadda, a police darbar was organised where Quran Khwani was held for the departed souls and recovery of injured cops. SP Sajjad Khan, station house officers and police constable were present on the occasion.

DPO Sohail Khalid stated that they were facing a ‘coward’ enemy, who could not fight face to face. He said that morale of every official of police department was high. “Terrorists cannot demoralise us with such actions,” he said and added that they were protecting their nation.

In Shangla, police organised Quran Khwani for the victims of Peshawar blast. The police officers and personnel also offered prayers for departed souls of police martyrs. They demanded peace across the province and end to bloodshed.

Civil society members in Alpuri also staged a protest rally against the Peshawar blast and demanded justice for the martyred police personals and protection for residents of the province.

People from different walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against the current wave of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...