Today's Paper | February 15, 2023

Ashraf asks ministers to attend NA sessions

Syed Irfan Raza Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:41am
<p>A file photo of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Picture via Twitter</p>

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker asked federal ministers on Tuesday to ensure their presence during sessions of the house so that they can answer queries by members.

Raja Pervez Ashraf gave the instruction after noticing the absence of ministers from the joint sitting of parliament.

“Ministers must ensure their presence in the house to respond to the queries of members,” the speaker said when some legislators complained about the absence of ministers.

Pervez Ashraf said at least eight federal ministers should have been present in the house.

The speaker also warned that he could suspend the session if federal ministers did not turn up.

Riaz Mazari, pointing out the non-availability of ministers, said: “Who will address our demands.

Min­i­­sters have no interest in legislation. If they do not attend the session, it is better to dissolve the assembly.”

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar said the government had been unable to fight terrorism. “In fact we have no know-how about counter-terrorism,” he added.

The speaker gave a ruling that the members of Nat­i­o­nal Assembly would donate one month’s salary to the fund for the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria. The speaker then adjourned the joint sitting to Feb 28.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

