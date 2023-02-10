DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2023

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ‘was proved right’ on resignations: NA speaker’s office

Rana Bilal | Nadir Guramani Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 09:25pm

The National Assembly (NA) speaker’s office claimed on Friday that Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s was “proved correct” with regard to PTI lawmakers’ resignations after the Lahore High Court issued a detailed verdict on the matter.

The electoral watchdog had de-notified 124 MNAs (including PTI and AML), following the acceptance of resignations by the NA speaker. However, the acceptance of the latter 43 MNAs was challenged in the LHC.

PTI’s Riaz Fatyana and 42 other MNAs petitioned the LHC against the NA speaker’s acceptance of their resignations and the ECP’s de-notification orders. On Wednesday, media reports said the LHC suspended Ashraf’s acceptance of the resignations of 43 PTI lawmakers and put by-elections in these constituencies on hold.

However, the detailed LHC verdict released today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that “the notification of the NA speaker on January 22 has not been attached (though challenged) and thus no interim relief can be considered to that extent.”

It added that the notification of the “Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remained suspended and the election schedule for the seats shall not be announced by the ECP”.

“The process of by-elections to these shall remain suspended,” the verdict read.

The statement released by the speaker’s office today said Ashraf’s stance was “proved right”, adding that “all matters were decided by looking at the constitutional and legal aspects”.

It further said the NA speaker not only considered the issue of resignations with great restraint but PTI members were also repeatedly summoned.

“Despite repeated summons, PTI members did not come and kept demanding acceptance of resignations,” the statement added. “Objections were raised after the NA speaker accepted the resignations, which was unconstitutional.”

Dawn.com has reached out to Ashraf for a comment.

On February 9, the PTI lawmakers’ bid to return to the NA was thwarted when the deputy speaker abruptly prorogued the session.

Some of the reinstated lawmakers arrived to attend the session but were not allowed to enter the NA hall.

On the same day, Ashraf said that the NA Secretariat had not yet received the LHC order — in which the acceptance of the resignations of 43 PTI lawmakers was suspended — as the de-notified MNAs arrived at the Parliament House.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the NA last year in April. After Ashraf stalled the process for months, he began accepting their resignations in a phased manner from July onwards.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...
No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...