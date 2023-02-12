Balochistan to move SC against stay orders on various matters

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has claimed that the provincial government is facing challenges in implementing its decisions due to stay orders and court verdicts on various matters and it has decided to approach Supreme Court for help in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference along with spokesperson of the provincial government Farah Azeem Shah and Coordinator Babar Yousafzai here on Saturday evening, which continued for around two and a half hours, the CM spoke at length on challenges being faced by the coalition government and allegations of selling government jobs.

The CM said that a meeting was held in which various important decisions were made with the support of coalition partners and relevant authorities.

“We have decided to approach the apex court on stay orders issued by the Balochistan high court,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court would be moved to implement decisions taken by the coalition government. He disclosed, “We have submitted documents in the apex court regarding our decision and stay orders.”

Referring to his past statements about the judiciary, he blamed the electronic media for projecting his statements about judiciary as a fight between the two pillars of the state. He said he felt he was not allowed to work, as “whenever we take steps on issues we face stay order from the courts”.

He, however, said he took the decision to move the SC by putting his official position at stake and he was aware that he would face pressure but would not resign from his office. “I will fight till last breath for the protection of the rights and interests of the people of Balochistan,” he said.

In response to the allegations of selling government jobs, Mr Bizenjo said he decided to make all recruitment for vacancies from grade 1 to 5 in all government departments through Balochistan Public Service Commi­ssion on merit.

The chief minister said it was decided to strengthen the public service commission and expand it by appointing more members on merit.

He said the decision was difficult and could make many MPAs angry, but he would not compromise on merit. He vowed to expose those asking for appointments against the merit.

He said another important and significant decision was also taken about improving education system and standard.

He said this criteria would not only be meant for the education department but would also apply to Balochistan public sector universities. “We need teachers of high standard who could teach our schools, colleges and universities students and increase our education stranded,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023