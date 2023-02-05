CM Bizenjo opposes ‘compromise’ on uplift of Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan should be exempted from the National Economic Council’s (NEC) decision to curtail development schemes, Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said on Saturday, asking the federal government for sufficient funds for new projects in the current financial year.

In a meeting with Federal Planning Sec­retary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, who called on Mr Bizenjo in Quetta to review the ongoing federal development projects, the chief minister noted that 15 development schemes of the province were under consideration in the Central Develop­ment Working Party and executive committee of the NEC.

Other matters discussed during the meeting included the introduction of new development projects in next year’s federal public sector development programme (PSDP), the implementation of south Balochistan development package, and the development of Gwadar.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr Aftab Akbar, provincial ministers Noor Mohammad Dummar and Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Addi­tional Chief Secretary Planning and Develop­ment Hafiz Abdul Basit, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gichki also participated in the meeting.

“Balochistan should be exempted from NEC’s decision in which development schemes are revised,” Mr Bizenjo said.

