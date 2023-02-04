Reko Diq to boost foreign investment, says Bizenjo

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said after the Reko Diq agreement with Canadian-based Barrick Gold Corporation, many more projects are in the pipeline.

He added that many companies were ready to invest in mineral and other sectors of the province.

He said the Reko Diq project was set to fetch Rs300 billion annually after the commencement of work. It will help the province meet its financial needs and development goals.

Talking to the media after visiting Bugti Cricket Stadium on Friday, he reiterated Balochistan was facing a serious financial crisis and said the transfer of the province’s share under the National Finance Commission award will resolve the issue.

The officials concerned in Islamabad have committed to releasing the funds as soon as possible, said Mr Bizenjo.

The chief minister visited the stadium to review arrangements for an exhibition match to be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday before the start of the Pakistan Super League.

He said cricket was returning to Quetta after 27 years and arrangements for the match have been completed. It will be watched by over 14,000 spectators.

He said the exhibition match will highlight a positive and soft image of Balochistan and more events will be held in Quetta and Gwadar.

He said the law and order situation in the province had improved as security forces carried out several operations against terrorists.

In response to a question, Mr Bizenjo said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to complete the Chaman-Karachi Highway during his tenure.

“We are hopeful that the prime minister will live up to his promise,” he said.

About the bus accident in Bela last week, which claimed 41 lives, he said it was very tragic.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023