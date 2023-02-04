DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2023

Reko Diq to boost foreign investment, says Bizenjo

Saleem Shahid Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:32am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said after the Reko Diq agreement with Canadian-based Barrick Gold Corporation, many more projects are in the pipeline.

He added that many companies were ready to invest in mineral and other sectors of the province.

He said the Reko Diq project was set to fetch Rs300 billion annually after the commencement of work. It will help the province meet its financial needs and development goals.

Talking to the media after visiting Bugti Cricket Stadium on Friday, he reiterated Balochistan was facing a serious financial crisis and said the transfer of the province’s share under the National Finance Commission award will resolve the issue.

The officials concerned in Islamabad have committed to releasing the funds as soon as possible, said Mr Bizenjo.

The chief minister visited the stadium to review arrangements for an exhibition match to be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday before the start of the Pakistan Super League.

He said cricket was returning to Quetta after 27 years and arrangements for the match have been completed. It will be watched by over 14,000 spectators.

He said the exhibition match will highlight a positive and soft image of Balochistan and more events will be held in Quetta and Gwadar.

He said the law and order situation in the province had improved as security forces carried out several operations against terrorists.

In response to a question, Mr Bizenjo said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to complete the Chaman-Karachi Highway during his tenure.

“We are hopeful that the prime minister will live up to his promise,” he said.

About the bus accident in Bela last week, which claimed 41 lives, he said it was very tragic.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...
Delay in the offing?
Updated 03 Feb, 2023

Delay in the offing?

Govt must realise that political stability in the country cannot be achieved by extra-constitutional actions.
Divisions in PML-N
03 Feb, 2023

Divisions in PML-N

DISCORD and drama in PML-N ranks escalated this week when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed he no longer holds a party...
Wikipedia ‘downgrade’
03 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ‘downgrade’

ATTEMPTS to police the internet by states, often by giving opaque justifications for the action, are never a good...