Loan won’t be needed if Balochistan’s resources are utilised: CM

Saleem Shahid Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:50am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said the federal government will not need to seek funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it takes decisions about the use of Balochistan’s mineral resources in the right direction.

Speaking to senior journalists of print and electronic media and newspaper owners at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr Bizenjo said the province was very rich in mineral resources, but these resources needed to be exploited with comprehensive planning that ensured protection of rights of the people of the province who were the real owners of these precious minerals.

The chief minister spoke at length on various issues, including law and order, financial crisis, Reko-Diq and Saindak projects and local and foreign investment.

In the mines and mineral sectors, he said, there were ample opportunities for investment in the province and the government was ready to provide maximum facilities and incentives to foreign investors.

“I invite investors of all foreign countries to invest in Balochistan in various sectors,” Mr Bizenjo said.

He termed the agreement with Canadian-based Barrick Gold Corporation on Reko-Diq Copper-Cum-Gold Project in Balochistan a big achievement of his government.

“After a decision of the international court in favour of the company and imposing of a huge amount of fine, getting a share of Balochistan in the new agreement is a great achievement,” Mr Bizenjo said.

He said that protection of the interests and rights of the people of Balochistan had been given top priority in the new agreement with Barrick Gold company and that would open a new area of foreign investment not only in Balochistan but also in other parts of the country.

He said that $8 billion investment was coming in the country for the first time and specially in Balochistan and that would definitely change the socio-economic conditions of the province and its people. He said the project would provide jobs to around 8,000 youth of Balochistan.

Referring to acts of terrorism in the province, the chief minister claimed that his government would not compromise on security of the people and it would take all possible steps to ensure their security.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

