Pakistan to share action plan on business, human rights with Nepal

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has hosted officials from Nepal to share its experience in developing and implementing a policy that seeks to protect human rights in all forms of business activity.

Pakistan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched its first National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP) in December 2021, becoming the first country in South Asia to have this policy.

Pakistan is now helping other countries to learn from its experience. In this regard, the human rights ministry held a session earlier this week for government officials from Nepal, which is currently drafting its own NAP.

UNDP’s offices in Nepal and Pakistan arranged for the peer-learning exercise between the relevant departments of the two governments.

The Nepalese mission comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security; the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; the National Human Rights Commission of Nepal; and UNDP Nepal.

Opening the session, Ali Raza Bhutta, the secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, welcomed the Nepalese delegation to Pakistan and stated that such exchanges should be frequent, the ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said South Asian countries had a lot to learn from each other in the context of development, human rights and other policies because of their regional proximity and shared values.

Muhammad Arshad, director general (HR) at the ministry, said his office was focusing on areas of anti-discrimination, provision of equal opportunity and adherence to human rights due diligence in businesses for the current year.

During the session, Shahzad Ahmed Khan, director (IC) at the ministry, gave a comprehensive presentation on developing and implementing the NAP and shared key takeaways with the visiting officials.

The government of Nepal also gave a presentation highlighting major areas of the first draft of their action plan detailing thematic and priority areas, issues faced and implementation mechanisms.

Jhakka Prasad Acharya, joint secretary at Nepal’s Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, said the structure of the inter-ministerial and inter-provincial steering committee for implementing NAP and the objective of formalising the informal sector were two key takeaways from this visit.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023