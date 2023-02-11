DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2023

Flooding, landslips in affected regions hint at geological impact of massive quake

Monitoring Desk Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 06:23am
Tepehan (Turkiye): A view of terrain after a landslide that occurred in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake.—Reuters
Tepehan (Turkiye): A view of terrain after a landslide that occurred in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake.—Reuters

THE 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, which has claimed over 23,000 lives so far, is producing wider geological implications that may have long term consequences, with flooding and landslips being the most immediate ones.

According to a Guardian report, subsidence has caused flooding, while hillsides are at risk of landslip, which means roads may need to be rerouted and people re-housed.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines subsidence as sinking of the ground because of underground material movement, which can be caused by natural events such as earthquakes.

Significant subsidence has occurred in the coastal city of skenderun (Turkiye), which has resulted in flooding, while many hillsides around the country are at a serious risk of landslip. Roads and pipelines may have to be rerouted and people rehomed if the problem increases.

It was also reported that the sea had encroached 200 metres inland in the city, but the actual cause of the subsidence is not yet known.

Sea encroachment seen in coastal city of Iskenderun, satellite imagery reveals landslip in areas north of Gaziantep

“Although this very large earthquake produced mostly horizontal movement, it’s certainly plausible that there was a fault splay that caused some widespread subsidence like this,” Tim Wright, from the Centre for the Observation and Modelling of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonics in the UK, told Guardian.

Prof Bruce Malamud, professor of Natural and Environmental Hazards at King’s College London, told the Science Media Centre “hazard relief agencies and managers will also be conscious of other natural hazards and multi-hazard cascades.”

In his view, the seismic activity could trigger hundreds, if not thousands, of landslides in the days after the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.

“Hazard managers will also be faced with the relocation of large numbers of people, and they will need to be aware of where they move these people, not moving them into another hazard-prone area, such as to floods, he said.

Similar changes were also seen in the Turkish town of Gölcük after the 1999 zmit/Kocaeli earthquake, and along the coast following the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake in New Zealand – both of which were also large strike-slip (horizontal movement) earthquakes.

Cloudy weather prevented gathering satellite imagery immediately after the quake, but clearer skies on subsequent days revealed a numbers of landslides and rockfalls across the region.

A map produced by the United States Geological Survey suggested that extensive landslip was likely to have occurred in the hilly region north of Gaziantep, which could affect tens of thousands of people.

“Based upon this we are likely to see some landslide fatalities plus substantial numbers of roads blocked by failures. This will impede the rescue work, especially … in more remote areas,” Dave Petley, an analyst of landslide events, was quoted saying.

Sokagin Sesi Gazetesi, a Turkish media outlet, tweeted a video on Feb 7 showing a landslip on the road between Adana and Gaziantep. This has raised fears regarding rural upland communities, which could be completely devastated by the landslides triggered by the massive earthquake.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...
Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...