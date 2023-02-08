DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2023

LHC suspends de-notification order of 43 PTI lawmakers

Rana Bilal Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 10:30am

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended on Wednesday National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignations of 43 PTI lawmakers and put by-elections in 43 constituencies on a hold.

The judgement was pronounced by Justice Shahid Karim on a petition filed by PTI MNAs against the NA speaker’s acceptance of their resignations and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s de-notification orders.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

THE exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium has set the tone for...
No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...