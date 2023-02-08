LHC suspends de-notification order of 43 PTI lawmakers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended on Wednesday National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignations of 43 PTI lawmakers and put by-elections in 43 constituencies on a hold.

The judgement was pronounced by Justice Shahid Karim on a petition filed by PTI MNAs against the NA speaker’s acceptance of their resignations and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s de-notification orders.

More to follow