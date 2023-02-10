Rules for cross-border trade notified

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Department has notified regulations that will govern cross-border trade under the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system.

The regulations were notified through a customs notification SRO98 of 2023, which will come into effect immediately. These regulations will apply to all users from individuals to commercial and non-commercial entities engaged in cross-border trade.

All persons wishing to conduct a cross-border trade transaction whether imports, exports, or transit must have a valid National Tax Number (NTN) or Free Tax Number (FTN) issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

In case the applicant is a Pakistani national, or a company incorporated in Pakistan having one or more Pakistani nationals as partners or directors should have a Corporate Universal Identification Number (CUIN).

An applicant will access the PSW portal and follow the electronic process through the PSW interface. On validation of the information provided, the system will require a cell phone number registered in the name of the person or partner or director whose CNIC has been selected.

The numbers registered in the name of the company will not be valid for verification of identity purposes.

The PSW system will issue a system-generated payment slip identity (PSID) to the applicant for payment of a non-refundable subscription fee. Upon successful online, real-time validations of the particulars provided by the applicant, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the email address and mobile number of the applicant which will be entered into the system for confirmation of the applicant’s credentials.

This will be followed by biometric verification from Nadra’s e-Sahulat centers, and the PSW system will issue user identity (UID) by electronic means to the subscribers fulfilling the requirements. The UID will be sent to the email address of the applicant along with a link to set a password.

In case of a foreign national, foreign company or local company having no Pakistani owner, partner, or director, the cell phone, OTP, and biometric verifications will be performed in respect of the Pakistani national registered as the principal officer with FBR.

However, if no such principal officer has been registered with FBR, a subscription will be issued based on a real-time electronic verification of banking information provided by the applicant from their respective bank.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023