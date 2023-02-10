More electric buses to be inducted into Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday agreed to collaborate in the procurement of another fleet of electrical vehicles to include them in the Peoples Bus Service, which is already operating in the province.

This agreement came at a meeting between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and an ADB delegation led by its country director Mr Yong Ye. The other members of the delegation included Unit Head. Project Administration Mr Dinesh R. Shiwakoti, Unit Head Urban, Water & Emergency Assistance Mian Shaukat Shafi, senior climate-change specialist Mr Nathan Rive and senior portfolio management officer Mr Khurram Butt.

The Sindh CM was assisted by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, P&D chairman Hassan Naqvi, CEO of the Peoples Housing Project Khalid Shaikh.

The chief minister said that the People Bus Service launched in the city had made a difference.

Sindh govt, ADB agree on striking a deal

“People are enjoying travel by the Peoples Bus Service apart from its convenience and economical service charges. That’s why I want to add more electric buses to the service amid construction of the BRT system which would take time to get completed,” a statement issued from the CM House said.

The Sindh government had last month launched the first route of the electric bus service under its Peoples Bus Service programme which had originally become operational in June 2022. Under the programme, the bus service is being run on more than half a dozen routes across the city with over 100 buses plying on different roads of the metropolis. However, the only route of electric buses will ferry passengers between Karachi Airport and Seaview.

The initiative went a step forward last week when the provincial government launched the ‘women only’ pink buses under the People’s Bus Service Programme. Initially, eight pink buses have been introduced which run on a single route between Model Colony and Tower via Sharea Faisal from 7am till 10pm. The Sindh government’s partnership with the ADB is seen as an attempt to further expand this bus service programme.

The international financial institution, the CM House statement claims, sounded satisfied with the progress being made by the Sindh government for the development of transport sector in the province and assured its support in this regard.

“The ADB country head assured the CM that they would support the proposal, therefore a committee comprising ADB’s sector officers concerned and P&D officers was formed to finalise the formalities of the project,” said the CM House statement.

The Sindh CM also briefed the ADB officials about the BRT Redline -- a Rs78.38bn project covering 26.6kms route between Malir Halt and Numaish Corridor. The CM said that the project would improve the quality of life in the city as its people were getting a decent and comfortable public transport system.

