DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

First route of electric bus service launched in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 11:43am
The driver of an electric bus is set to ferry passenger from Seaview to Airport on Friday.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
The driver of an electric bus is set to ferry passenger from Seaview to Airport on Friday.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday launched the first route of the electric bus service under its Peoples Bus Service programme.

The electric bus will ferry passengers from Karachi Airport to Seaview.

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani inaugurated the bus service.

They reviewed facilities in the service and also had their first ride in the bus.

“This is Pakistan’s first electric bus service, which is being started today from Karachi. These are environment-friendly buses, which will run on electricity.” said Mr Memon while talking to reporters.

He said that there was no bus service for people intending to go to the airport (from Seaview, Clifton) and they had to use private vehicles or cabs which cost them around Rs 1,500. “But in this EV bus service, they can now travel to the airport for just Rs50,” he said.

Capable of covering a distance of 240 kilometres from a single charge, the European standard buses will not cause any pollution.

The bus service is being started from Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue to pass through Airport, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Khayaban-i Ittehad to reach Clock Tower at Seaview.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...