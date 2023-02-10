LHC withdraws letter seeking PSL passes for judges

LAHORE: The LHC spokesperson said on Thursday a letter written to the Multan stadium manager for the provision of VVIP passes of the Pakistan Super League’s opening ceremony for the judges and their families was a ‘misunderstanding’ and had been withdrawn.

“The letter was issued on account of misunderstanding and as and when the matter came to the notice of the senior additional registrar of Multan bench, the said letter was instantly withdrawn,” said the statement.

The letter bearing date of Feb 7, 2023, written to the stadium manager by Assistant Registrar Protocol Javed Saeed Khan on behalf of the senior additional registrar of the LHC went viral on social media and drew public criticism. The letter was titled: “Provision of chairman box, VVIP passes and red vehicles stickers for PSL.” The tournament is set to kick off on Feb 13 in Multan.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to inform you that honourable judges of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, along with their families have desired to participate in the opening ceremony and to watch matches of PSL scheduled in Multan,” said the withdrawn letter.

The LHC officer asked the stadium manager to immediately arrange the chairman box and provide 30 VVIP passes and red vehicle stickers for the opening ceremony of the PSL and 25 VVIP passes for each match of the cricket tournament in Multan.

A subsequent letter written to the stadium manager on Feb 8 said the previous letter had been inscribed to the stadium inadvertently.

“Now as per orders of the competent authority, the letter in question is hereby withdrawn and no action in this regard is required,” the letter said.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023