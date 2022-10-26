DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 26, 2022

PSL registration window opens for foreign players

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 09:41am

LAHORE: The window for foreign players to register for the draft of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League was opened Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The cash-rich T20 league is set to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year, while the dates for its draft are yet to be announced. However, the player lists have been shared with the six franchises.

Eight Pakistan internationals will go into the PSL draft with their categories upgraded. Barring Aamer Jamal, who made his T20 International debut in September, the remaining seven players are presently in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup.

Pacer Mohammad Wasim Junior (Islamabad United) has been upgraded to the Diamond category and so has been the Multan Sultans duo of Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood. Peshawar Zalmi batters Haider Ali and Mohammad Haris will see themselves upgraded from Silver to Gold category while Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah — Gold last year — will enter the draft as Diamond category players.

Meanwhile, the categories of Pakistan discards Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been downgraded.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...
Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...