DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

Bazaar launches platform for sourcing industrial raw material

Dawn.com Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 11:40am
<p>Bazaar Industrial is enabling suppliers with market intelligence and data insights, access to customers nationwide and a dedicated sales force, according to the startup. — Photo provided by company</p>

Bazaar Industrial is enabling suppliers with market intelligence and data insights, access to customers nationwide and a dedicated sales force, according to the startup. — Photo provided by company

Bazaar, a B2B marketplace from Pakistan, has launched a simplified raw material sourcing platform, Bazaar Industrial, for manufacturers across the country.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the company said it aims to serve as an aggregator and solve problems faced by suppliers and manufacturers in sourcing raw materials in more than 15 categories, including chemicals, construction, steel, textile, polymers and paint.

“Through a tech-enabled platform, Bazaar Industrial is enabling suppliers with market intelligence and data insights access to customers nationwide via a robust supply chain infrastructure and a dedicated sales force with deep industry experience.”

Listing the services it provides, Bazaar said its platform offers the “best quotes on flexible payment terms, a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials and real-time insights with marketplace data points”.

It noted that the size of Pakistan’s raw material market was over $20 billion and by solving problems faced by manufacturers and suppliers through digitisation, Bazaar Industrial aimed to improve the trade economics of small and medium enterprises.

The platform has received interest from several companies, including Loads, Diamond Paints, Steelex, Novatex and Sapphire, the press release stated.

Bazaar Industrial is headed by the company’s Managing Director Ali Ilyas, who said, “It’s been incredible to join this rocketship with its stellar employer brand, world-class technology stack and significant capital base which will be a game changer in local raw material sourcing for customers and suppliers.”

Meanwhile, Bazaar’s Co-Founder Hamza Jawaid commented, “We are incredibly excited to take the impact and learnings from our retail business to solve similar challenges for the industrial segment that is a major driver of Pakistan’s economy.

“In Ali and the entire Bazaar Industrial team, we have deep expertise and stellar drive to establish a strong and growing business in this space.”

Founded in June 2020 by Jawaid and Saad Jangda, Bazaar provides procurement, fulfillment, operating software, digital lending and supply chain products to merchants and suppliers in Pakistan.

It has since raised over $100 million in venture financing and expanded its presence to over 50 cities.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...
A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.