Imran moves IHC for video link option in funding case

Malik Asad Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the dismissal of his plea seeking court direction to the Federal Investigation Agency to interrogate him through a video link in prohibited funding case against his party.

The special court on offence in banks had rejected the request of Mr Khan for allowing him to join the interrogation in prohibited funding case through video link. The court also had rejected the plea for recording the statement at his residence at Zaman Park, Lahore.

In the petition filed before the IHC, Mr Khan described the FIRs registered against him as “political victimisation”. It said that the former premier sustained injuries in Wazirabad gun attack in the first week of November. He was undergoing medical treatment, it added.

Ex-premier mentions healing is slow while fresh attempt on his life can’t be ruled out

Mr Khan also apprised the high court that he had made three attempts to join the investigation through his counsel and requested the special court to direct the FIA to record his testimony at his Zaman Park residence or through a video link since he was unable to walk. But the special court dismissed his application.

According to the petition, Mr Khan’s movement has substantially curtailed because of his injury. Healing at an advanced age is a slow process. Any exertion or court visit that unavoidably and inevitably becomes chaotic or problematic due to huge public gathering i.e. media persons and political supporters as witnessed in recent court hearings would only affect the healing of the tibia bone, the petition explained

Mr Khan is still “seriously apprehending [attempt on his life] and not ruling out fresh attempt”, the IHC was informed as the petitioner requested it to set aside the special court’s order and allow his appearance through a video link.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

