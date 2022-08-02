DAWN.COM Logo

Prohibited funding was taken by PTI, ECP rules

Fahad Chaudhry Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 12:14pm
<p>This image shows Islamabad police outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander (CEC) Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar which had been pending since November 14, 2014. The verdict, which was reserved on June 21, was expected at 10am but was delayed by almost half-an-hour.

Key points of ECP’s ruling:

  • Commission finds PTI received funding from prohibited sources
  • Party got funds from Arif Naqvi, 34 foreign nationals and 351 foreign-based companies
  • PTI took ownership of eight accounts, kept 13 hidden and failed to mention three
  • Notice issued to PTI to explain why funds shouldn’t be confiscated
  • Form-1 submitted by Imran Khan found to be “grossly inaccurate”

In the written verdict, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the commission noted that the party “knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi. The party was a “willing recipient” of prohibited money of $2,121,500, it said.

The ECP said that the party “knowingly and willfully” also received donations from Bristol Engineering Services (a UAE-based company), E-Planet Trustees (a Cayman Island private registered company), SS Marketing Manchester (a UK-based private company), PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 which were “hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws”.

It went on to say that the party also received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company. “From both the companies, the amounts received into its accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws.”

Further, the party received from Australia-based company Dunpec Limited, and Pakistani companies Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton and Young Sports which was again in violation of the law.

“PTI Pakistan, through fundraising campaigns through fundraising campaigns by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 was a recipient of donations from 34 foreign nationals and 351 foreign-based companies. Collection of donations and contributions from foreign nationals and companies are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws,” it said.

The electoral watchdog also said that the PTI had been found to be a beneficiary of donations made by Romita Shetty, a US-based business woman of Indian-origin which was in violation of the laws.

The ECP went on to say that the party had only owned eight accounts before the commission and declared 13 accounts to be unknown. “The data obtained from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by the PTI were opened and operated by senior PTI management and leadership at [a] central and provincial level.”

The commission noted that the party failed to mention three accounts which were also being operated by the party’s senior leadership. Non-disclosure and concealment of 16 bank accounts by the PTI is a “serious lapse” on part of the PTI’s leadership and in violation of Article 17(3) of the Constitution, it said.

Article 17(3) (3) says: “Every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with law.”

The PTI chairman submitted Form-I for five years (between 2008-2013) which was found to be “grossly inaccurate on the basis of the financial statements obtained by this commission from SBP and other material available on record”.

“Therefore […] the matter falls within the ambit of Article 6(3) of Political Parties Order 2002 (PPO). Hence , the commission directs that a notice may be issued to the respondent party in terms of Rule 6 of the PPO as to why the aforementioned prohibited funds may not be confiscated. The office is also directed to initiate any other action under the law in light of this order of the commission,” it concluded.

Fawad says party received money from overseas Pakistanis

Speaking to the media after the verdict was announced, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said that most of the money was from overseas Pakistanis.

“I don’t understand why the PML-N, the JUI and the PPP have declared overseas Pakistanis the enemy. We consider overseas Pakistanis to be the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and will continue to rely on them for our funding,” he said.

Commenting on the case, the PTI leader said that this was never a case of “foreign funding” and this had been proven with the ECP’s decision. He went on to say that the accounts that were supposedly undeclared were not directly linked with the PTI chief.

The ex-minister said that the people deserved to know where political parties received their funding from. “No party, including the PTI, has the right to hide its funding from the people.”

You decided the PTI’s case and now we expect that you will bring to light other parties’ funding so that the people know that the law is being followed, he said.

The security in Islamabad’s ‘red zone’ was put on high alert ahead of the ECP’s verdict. It has been decided to deploy 1,000 police personnel in the area, and the anti-riot force will also remain in the red zone. Unrelated persons will not be able to enter the Red zone.

As time for the verdict drew closer, footage broadcast on television showed Islamabad police with riot shields standing outside the building as staffers can be seen unrolling spools of concertina wire.

‘Imran is out’

Ahead of the verdict, Fawad had said that in accordance with previous court decisions, the ECP was meant to decide the cases against all three main political parties — the PTI, the PPP and the PML-N — at the same time.

“Political decisions will be made by the people, not the ECP. The real decision will be made by the people,” he said.

The petitioner in the case, former PTI founding member Babar, however, said that in his eyes “Imran [Khan] is out”.

Akbar S. Babar speaks to the media. — DawnNewsTV
“It is yet to be decided whether he is clean-bowled or caught at slip,” he said while speaking to the media outside the ECP office before the verdict was announced. He vowed to see the case to its end, adding that the victory would be of the people of Pakistan.

He also said that the “war” would not end at this stage and vowed to take this matter to the apex court and the people.

The prohibited funding case

The prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case — was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar and has been pending since November 14, 2014.

Babar, who is no longer associated with PTI, had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The PTI has, however, denied any wrongdoing and maintains the funding is not from prohibited sources.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee was constituted to examine the PTI’s financing.

The committee submitted its report on January 4, after 95 hearings and nearly four years.

The report, based on eight volumes of record requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan, proved that the PTI leadership had committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing the collection of millions of dollars and billions of rupees without any source and details from foreigners, including Indian nationals and foreign companies.

The report confirmed that the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts.

It also mentioned a refusal by the party to divulge details of large transactions and the panel’s helplessness to get details of PTI’s foreign accounts and the funds collected abroad.

It further called into question the certificate, signed by PTI chairperson Imran Khan, submitted along with the details of PTI’s audited accounts.

According to the report, the party under-reported an amount of Rs312 million over a four-year period, between FY2009-10 and FY2012-13. Year-wise details show that an amount of over Rs145m was under-reported in FY2012-13 alone.

The report also referred to the controversy over allowing four PTI employees to receive donations in their personal accounts, but said it was out of the scope of its work to probe their accounts.

PTI-ECP discord

The verdict is being announced amid renewed calls by the PTI for the CEC’s removal after the ECP reserved its judgement in the case and comes days after an investigative report published in the Financial Times revealed how 2.12m dollars collected in the United Kingdom through a charity cricket match landed in PTI’s accounts, exposing the role played by business tycoon Arif Naqvi in the process.

For months, Imran has been persistent in his demand for CEC Raja’s resignation, accusing him of being biased towards the PML-N.

Editorial: Imran vs the CEC

He has alleged that CEC was “incompetent” and “dishonest”.

“We don’t trust the ECP head and he has been imposed on us. We don’t have confidence in you … you are a biased person in cahoots with a political party,” Imran said at a press conference last month.

Last week, the PTI also decided to move a reference against CEC Raja in the judicial commission. The party also got resolutions against the CEC passed from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Assemblies, where it has the majority.

At a party meeting on Monday, Imran announced a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on Thursday (August 4) and urged supporters to demand the CEC’s resignation.

Meanwhile, parties in the ruling coalition, particularly the PML-N and PPP, see the PTI’s criticism of the CEC as an attempt to pressure the electoral watchdog into announcing a verdict in its favour.

When the PTI announced its decision last week to move a reference against the CEC, ECP officials and the PPP had termed it an ‘attempt to blackmail’ the commission.

Coalition presses ECP to pass judgment

For their party, the ruling coalition has been urging the ECP to announce a verdict in the case without any further delay.

On Saturday, a delegation of the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, had met ECP officials and urged them to release the verdict in the case.

Speaking to the media outside the commission’s office in Islamabad, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said “justice merits immediate action, according to the law and due process, whenever there’s an issue.”

The former prime minister had also said that Babar had presented “clear evidence” in the case eight years ago when it had first surfaced.

Since then, the PTI had tried to hamper the case by all means, he had alleged, and accused the party of exerting “government pressure” on the ECP during its tenure, as well as “political pressure” following its ouster.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also urged the ECP to announce its judgment on the long-delayed case last week.

“(The) foreign funding case is an example of how ‘Ladla’ (blue-eyed boy) is being protected. While NS (Nawaz Sharif) was convicted for not taking salary, ‘Ladla’ is untouchable. 8 years on, decision is still elusive. Imran Niazi filed 9 writ petitions in IHC & got 50 adjournments in the FF case,” the PM had tweeted.

Saad Ali
Aug 02, 2022 09:21am
And all other parties are squeaky clean.
Reply Recommend 0
S Khan
Aug 02, 2022 09:31am
ECP is tag team partner of PDM. As per rules, it should announce verdict on all parties involved not just PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 02, 2022 09:35am
IK should give call to expats to stop sending remittances if the verdict comes against PTI due to expats donations. This will bring the government on its knees along with the handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 02, 2022 09:39am
We know already the verdict of biased CEC
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Aug 02, 2022 09:39am
ECP is the most honest officer... No one really knows IK before 2018. ECP should be given a medal.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Aug 02, 2022 09:40am
Bring it on PDM handled ecp. Let’s see what you got. Despite supreme court’s order you are pent to favour PDM. See your own future after this. This will only increase pti popularity showing all are against IK giving him more public sympathy.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Aug 02, 2022 09:41am
Verdict is clear, finish PTI and IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Aug 02, 2022 09:42am
After this PDM has played all their cards. Let’s face it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Aug 02, 2022 09:43am
A great conspiracy against Imran Khan. People of Pakistan will not accept any such thing against IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Aug 02, 2022 09:48am
A very biased Election Commisioner. This will add to Political chaos and economy will suffer more
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 02, 2022 09:50am
What about corruption cases against Zardari and Nawaz? Why are they allowed to run for office?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 02, 2022 09:50am
ECP is the B team of PML-N, PPP and Neutrals. Doesn't matter what the verdict comes out to be. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
chipmonk33
Aug 02, 2022 09:53am
What took ECP 7 years to deliver a verdict and that too now seems to be in a haste as a result of pressure from mafia. The day ECP is corruption free, that will be the day when this nation will start trusting institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mamuli Moneylaunder
Aug 02, 2022 09:54am
Shameful that money collected for charity has been abused for personal gain! Sadiq and ameen no more
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Aug 02, 2022 09:55am
This is a very important step in order to save PMLN. Discrediting IK will help save their politics. It is needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 02, 2022 09:55am
Disgrace is written all over his face for being an obedient servant of the Shareef dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Aug 02, 2022 09:56am
Any adverse verdict will strengthen his narrative and enhance his popularity.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Aug 02, 2022 09:58am
PTI=Party Cor and Gangstar
Reply Recommend 0
Ishfaq Ahmed
Aug 02, 2022 09:59am
Imran khan should refrain for pressurising ECP and let the decision announced then PTI shall have right to challenge the decision at relevant forum. Respect all institutions and do not indulge in controversies.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 02, 2022 10:06am
Niazi corruption and destruction of the country exposed!
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Aug 02, 2022 10:11am
Woth statement feom State bank PTI is in deep trouble and may lose all gained ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 02, 2022 10:19am
The same ECP who are on the payroll of 2 families - wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Aug 02, 2022 10:19am
Niazi must be banned and sent to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Shafq
Aug 02, 2022 10:28am
Just after 7 years? What about the united PDM parties ruining Pakistan over 40 years? Are they all clean?
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Aug 02, 2022 10:29am
No evidence against Nawaz, Zaradari and Shahbaz for illegal wealth and money laundering. Strange justice.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 02, 2022 10:33am
So nothing in the verdict, just that some funds will be removed from prohibited accounts. Move on now.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 02, 2022 10:33am
Why does every institution which has to pass transparent and across the board decisions is never clean cut and beyond any finger pointing. It would have been best if ECP had listened to The SC and heard cases of all three main parties. Now it is being tainted even before any judgement as a biased ECP looking down the throat of PTI only while deliberately ignoring the other two.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 02, 2022 10:33am
So only showcause notice ? waste of time
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Aug 02, 2022 10:34am
IK: Freedom was imposed on us. No wonder India is far far ahead of us and we are still crawling.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 02, 2022 10:35am
PML(N) lawyers submitted in Supreme Court that Aven Field Apartments were funded by Qatar. Why no action was taken by ECP?
Reply Recommend 0
Lets Go
Aug 02, 2022 10:36am
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Aug 02, 2022 10:36am
Finally IK will be removed and may be jailed due to wrong affidavit
Reply Recommend 0
Showbaz Speed
Aug 02, 2022 10:36am
Huge difference between Prohibited Funding and Foreign Funding.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 02, 2022 10:38am
Pressure from PTI finally to be released. Most ECP will now do is to take the money after this verdict. No ban or anything. Over rated case created by media.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 02, 2022 10:39am
Obviously!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Aug 02, 2022 10:40am
Why is this breaking news?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 02, 2022 10:42am
So, it’s official now. IK is a corrupt criminal, not any different than the PML-N or PPP leadership that he has been calling thieves and thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 02, 2022 10:43am
Bias and prejudice reflected in the fact that the other two older and established parties never had their accounts published. New party gets first to be scrutinised. Given the stakes all three should have been looked into and reported. Criminal cases against the other two are regularly glossed over.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2022 10:44am
"ECP.. to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why it should not seize the funds it received.." Please seize them. Nobody cares.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 02, 2022 10:44am
Guilty! Niazi, broke the rules, corruption confirmed, deserves life time ban with jail sentence. if creates chaos show no mercy prosecute and ban PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 02, 2022 10:44am
And Mr. Clean stands exposed. Financially corrupt, morally bankrupt, and politically still hopeful to swindle this poor nation one more time. A sad day for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 02, 2022 10:45am
Shameless confirmed to be corrupt and a thug!
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 02, 2022 10:45am
Now what? Will he bully the ECP also?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 02, 2022 10:45am
Gen Yahya Khan, Gen. A Niazi and IK Niazi all Niazi's divided and destroyed Pakistan must be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 02, 2022 10:46am
Fawad’s claim of in coven r means nothing. Which criminal admits that he did the crime? The guilty party be can’t be the judge and say he is not guilty.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 02, 2022 10:46am
Minus one PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 02, 2022 10:46am
Much ado about nothing. Seize PTI funds (maximum action that can be taken). But PP/PMLN to get the kick.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Altaf
Aug 02, 2022 10:46am
as expected
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 02, 2022 10:49am
Neutrals playing their usual stuff.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 02, 2022 10:50am
Is that it? It all seems like technicalities where thousands of supports are involved. Let's talk about the TT donations of the PML now.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 02, 2022 10:51am
It was expected ECP part of regime change
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 02, 2022 10:51am
Whatever is written in the ECP judgement was expected. People were more interested to know whether PTI is banned by ECP in the country or not? Will it be able to participate in the next general elections or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 02, 2022 10:52am
The so called Sadiq Amin was termed a lier by ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 02, 2022 10:53am
What about pmln and mr diesel?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Rashied
Aug 02, 2022 10:54am
Expose the Ladla..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan H. Jafri
Aug 02, 2022 10:55am
Yes, its a wild card and there are many with each player...Can somebody stop this nasty game and take some surgical steps on our entire system to save Pakistan from these gamers. Independence day is coming soon, the nations is eager to celebrate!
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 02, 2022 10:56am
What is the news here….
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Aug 02, 2022 10:57am
It turns out the guy calling others crooks is the mother of all crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 02, 2022 10:59am
He vowed to see the case to its end, adding that the victory would be of the people of Pakistan. A pml n and ppp crony on their payroll. People know you are the crook not PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 02, 2022 11:00am
This verdict is biased until ppp, Pml n and JUI F accounts are not investigated at same time.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 02, 2022 11:01am
The truth will always come out. "Sadiq aur Ameen" hmpf!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 02, 2022 11:01am
in this race of corruption... every one is equal.. but handsome is handsome
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 02, 2022 11:01am
A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander (CEC) Sultan Raja All 3 crooks led by a PML N crony.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Aug 02, 2022 11:02am
Unbelievable Ecp , elections corrupted in Pakistan. It’s not going to do anything. Imran khan is an honest man
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar
Aug 02, 2022 11:03am
This country is doomed. Overseas Pakistanis should denounce Pakistani citizenship and stop sending money.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 02, 2022 11:03am
Imported Imran whose job is to create chaos and anarchy
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 02, 2022 11:03am
Woow sadiq o ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas PhD
Aug 02, 2022 11:05am
Imran Khan and his honest exposed!!!! put him in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 02, 2022 11:07am
@Ahmad, unfortunately I don't think so. They will let Pakistan be destroyed and they leave for the West if they cannot be in power.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 02, 2022 11:09am
So from foreign funding its prohibited funding
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 02, 2022 11:09am
Why no ban?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 02, 2022 11:09am
The key points of ECP ruling in PTI's foreign funding case directly leads Imran Khan that he is neither "Sadiq" nor "Amin"
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 02, 2022 11:12am
I am UK National and have donated to PTI. So what?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Aug 02, 2022 11:14am
Biased decision influenced by the PDM. What is next? As per Article 17, ECP will send it to Federal Govt. who will declare the party as Prejudicial and refer it to Supreme Court, who for sure, will turn down the ruling as it is targeted, malafide and with revenge intentions.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Aug 02, 2022 11:14am
Will Martial Law be imposed by the end of the year??
Reply Recommend 0
UnityFaithDiscipline
Aug 02, 2022 11:21am
PTI has always been foreign conspiracy against Pakistan and it is proven today.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 02, 2022 11:21am
IK should call on expats to stop remittances in protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Ali
Aug 02, 2022 11:29am
PTI is the real conspiracy, put Niazi and his imported insaf in Jail
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 02, 2022 11:30am
Niazi and PTI are true foreign imports. Put them in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 02, 2022 11:31am
Imran Khan is just another dirty money Pak politician.
Reply Recommend 0
TurnTableMaestro
Aug 02, 2022 11:31am
PTI is imported conspiracy against Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 02, 2022 11:31am
ECP are corrupt and met with pml n recently to take orders.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Aug 02, 2022 11:31am
Who exactly is clean and honest in our dear country????
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid K
Aug 02, 2022 11:32am
Time to end this chapter. Put PTI and it’s imported thugs in jail, they are FOREIGN CONSPIRACY against my nation Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Aug 02, 2022 11:43am
Rubbish.
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
Aug 02, 2022 11:46am
IK gone with the wind
Reply Recommend 0

