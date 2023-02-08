DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2023

UK policeman jailed for life over serial rapes

AFP Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 06:01am

LONDON: A UK judge on Tuesday sentenced a former policeman to life in jail, with a minimum term of 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in the latest case to shame London’s Metropolitan Police force.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb handed David Carrick 36 life sentences for a “monstrous” string of 71 sexual offences against 12 women.

She said Carrick, whose crimes included 48 rapes, represented a “grave danger to women” which would “last indefinitely”.

Carrick, 48, a long-serving officer with the Met, Britain’s largest police force, will serve three decades behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

The Met has vowed to end a culture of misogyny and lax vetting highlighted by the rape and murder of a young woman who was snatched off the street by a serving police officer in March 2021.

Anger and distrust towards the police has mounted since the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard during the pandemic by Wayne Couzens who has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Carrick and Couzens served in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats.

Cheema-Grubb said Car­r­ick had “brazenly raped and sexually assau­lted” his victims, believing himself to be “untouchable” due to his position which afforded him “exceptional powers to coerce and control”.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

THE exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium has set the tone for...
No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...