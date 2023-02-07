DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

PTA allowed to block websites sharing ‘objectionable material’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block the websites sharing ‘objectionable material’.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was hearing a petition by Hassan Muawiyah who mainly alleged that the Ahmadi community and other non-Muslims continued to publish and upload copies of the Holy Quran with distorted Arabic text and mutilated translation on the Internet and Google Play Store only to mislead the Muslims.

Earlier, a counsel for the PTA told the court that some websites like “Wikipedia” having objectionable material were not registered in Pakistan. He said Wikipedia had been blocked in the country for the same reasons.

On the request of the PTA’s counsel, the judge allowed the authority to close all such websites sharing objectionable content.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Feb 16 and sought a progress report from the PTA.

In the judgement passed in 2019, the high court had ordered the government to ensure the copies of Holy Quran were duly approved by the Quran Board before the publication in press and on the internet.

The court had also directed the Quran Board and the government to have a vigilant eye on publication and printing of any religious material, in particular the Holy Quran against its original text or authentic meaning.

The petitioner submitted that repeated applications had been filed with the home department and police authorities for action against the suspects in light of the 2019 judgement. It said the conduct of the respondent authorities was in violation of the law and the court’s decision.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...
The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...