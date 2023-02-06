DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2023

BAP founder urges political elite to shun personal interests

Saleem Shahid Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 06:53am
<p>In this file photo, Saeed Ahmad Hashmi addresses a press conference in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV</p>

In this file photo, Saeed Ahmad Hashmi addresses a press conference in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi has expressed serious concerns over the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr Hashmi said the country was passing through a very tough period and blamed politicians who plundered public funds for personal gains.

Mr Hashmi, whose party is in power in Balochistan and part of the ruling coalition in the Centre, said democracy was in a fragile state.

He added that the politics of safeguarding personal interests and embezzlement has always given space to institutions to interfere in politics and violate the Constitution.

The culpability for the current state of affairs sits with the political elite which never focused on issues faced by people.

He said blame games and recrimination would not bring the country out of its present state.

It is only through a strong, empowered and dignified parliament that state institutions can be made to stay within their constitutional domain and respect public opinion, the senator said.

This will also solve economic and political problems, he added.

Mr Hashmi suggested politicians learn from past mistakes and promote a vision to restore parliament’s sanctity in the wider interest of the country. “Those who always struggled and rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and upholding the rule of the Constitution are becoming disillusioned with political leadership and want a positive change in the attitude of politicians and institutions for a better future,” Senator Hashmi said.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...
IMF’s firm stance
Updated 05 Feb, 2023

IMF’s firm stance

Pakistan needs to complete the review to stave off a default as well as to unlock inflows from other multilateral and bilateral lenders.
Grotesque bigotry
05 Feb, 2023

Grotesque bigotry

FREEDOM to profess one’s faith is guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. However, for the country’s Ahmadi...
Kashmir reflections
05 Feb, 2023

Kashmir reflections

ASIDE from Kashmir Day, which the nation is observing today as an official holiday, there are a number of other days...