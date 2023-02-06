BAP founder urges political elite to shun personal interests

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi has expressed serious concerns over the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr Hashmi said the country was passing through a very tough period and blamed politicians who plundered public funds for personal gains.

Mr Hashmi, whose party is in power in Balochistan and part of the ruling coalition in the Centre, said democracy was in a fragile state.

He added that the politics of safeguarding personal interests and embezzlement has always given space to institutions to interfere in politics and violate the Constitution.

The culpability for the current state of affairs sits with the political elite which never focused on issues faced by people.

He said blame games and recrimination would not bring the country out of its present state.

It is only through a strong, empowered and dignified parliament that state institutions can be made to stay within their constitutional domain and respect public opinion, the senator said.

This will also solve economic and political problems, he added.

Mr Hashmi suggested politicians learn from past mistakes and promote a vision to restore parliament’s sanctity in the wider interest of the country. “Those who always struggled and rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and upholding the rule of the Constitution are becoming disillusioned with political leadership and want a positive change in the attitude of politicians and institutions for a better future,” Senator Hashmi said.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023