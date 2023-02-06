PML-N activist shot dead in Swabi attack

SWABI: Unknown motorcyclists shot dead a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Sunday, the police said.

Abdus Salam alias Kokanay, who was also president of Islahi Jirga Zaida, was driving a jeep when he was attacked, SHO Chota Lahor city police station Ajab Durrani said.

He said the motorcyclists, who were chasing the vehicle, opened fire at the jeep when the deceased slowed at the Kunda Mor (turn) due to rush.

He was shot in the head and died on the spot, he said, adding the motorcyclists escaped.

SHO Durrani said the slain apparently had no personal enmity with anyone.

However, he added the police were conducting a preliminary investigation into his murder.

An FIR of the attack had not yet been registered till the filing of this report at 6.30pm.

Separately, the police recovered the body of a man here on Sunday.

SHO Zaida police station Nazim Khan said they were informed by locals that body of Mohammad Riaz, a resident of Zaida village, was lying in fields in the Bypass area.

He quoted Sher Ali, a brother of the deceased, as saying that his family had no enmity with anyone and that both the cause of the incident and the identity of the killers were not known.

The police have registered an FIR and started investigations.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when rival groups traded fire in Sher Ali Kotho area on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Fazal Amin, 55, and Minhas Khan, 40. A Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023