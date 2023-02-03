Police continue search operation in Swabi

SWABI: Police continued to conduct search operation at Karamar Mountain after spotting suspicious persons near Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College.

The law enforcers conducted an operation in the area on Wednesday after opening firing on suspicious persons near the cadet college. They carried out another operation in the same area on Thursday, sources said.

Police in Swabi remained on high alert during the last few days as unidentified attackers hurled grenades at Kalu Khan and Yar Hussain police stations and two militants blew themselves up with hand grenades in Hund village.

Sources said that the operation was conducted to provide security to Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College. They said that police also arrested 10 suspected persons, who would be investigated.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023