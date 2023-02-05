At least 5 wounded in explosion near Quetta Police Lines: rescue official

At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, rescue officials said.

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who is leading the rescue operation on the site, told Dawn.com that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off.

Police haven’t issued any statement and the nature of the blast is not clear at the moment.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released on Sunday. It stated that security officials were targeted in the blast.

The explosion comes days after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area took nearly 80 lives, mostly policemen.

