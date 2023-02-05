Two FC personnel injured in blast at Quetta-Sibi national highway

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two security personnel were injured in a road-side blast at the Quetta-Sibi national highway in Bolan district, on Saturday.

Officials said personnel of Frontier Corps were escorting the vehicle of an officer when the blast took place near Sirajabad.

The injured security personnel were moved to district hospital Dhadar.

Security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched to trace the perpetrators.

