DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

Soldier, cop martyred in Bolan, Kalat attacks

Ali Jan Mangi | Abdul Wahid Shawani Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 06:57am

DERA MURAD JAMALI / KHUZDAR: A soldier of Levies Force and a police constable were martyred on Friday in two separate armed attacks in Bolan and Kalat areas of Balochistan while two police personnel were injured.

Official sources said that unidentified armed men opened fire on a check post of Levies Force in Bala Nari area of Bolan district, martyring soldier Khalid Hussain Kurd. The personnel deployed on the post returned fire, triggering a heavy exchange of fire with the assailants who escaped from the area taking advantage of the heavy exchange of fire.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, personnel of Levies Force rushed to the area and shifted the body of the martyred soldier to a nearby hospital.

A search operation was immediately launched in the area, but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

Bid to blow up railway track foiled

In another incident, armed miscreants on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on a police vehicle which was patrolling the main highway near Mughalzai area of Kalat district.

The firing left three policemen injured, one of them seriously.

“We received the body of a policeman and two injured police personnel in the Quetta Civil Hospital,” hospital officials said.

“Police Constable Nazeer Ahmed Bangulzai embra­ced martyrdom while being taken to Quetta for treatment,” police officials said, adding that the two injured police officials were identified as Additional SHO Nazeer Ahmed Umrani and Constable Abdul Majid.

Bid to blow up train foiled

Meanwhile, members of security forces foiled an attempt to blow up a passenger train by defusing an improvised explosives device planted on the rail track in Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district.

Informed sources said that unknown miscreants had planted an IED at the railway track in Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district, but during checking of the track before arrival of the train, security officials found the device and immediately defused it.

“We have increased the number of security personnel in Bolan, Sibi and Naseerabad areas to ensure protection of railway tracks,” security officials said.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...