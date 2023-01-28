Soldier, cop martyred in Bolan, Kalat attacks

DERA MURAD JAMALI / KHUZDAR: A soldier of Levies Force and a police constable were martyred on Friday in two separate armed attacks in Bolan and Kalat areas of Balochistan while two police personnel were injured.

Official sources said that unidentified armed men opened fire on a check post of Levies Force in Bala Nari area of Bolan district, martyring soldier Khalid Hussain Kurd. The personnel deployed on the post returned fire, triggering a heavy exchange of fire with the assailants who escaped from the area taking advantage of the heavy exchange of fire.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, personnel of Levies Force rushed to the area and shifted the body of the martyred soldier to a nearby hospital.

A search operation was immediately launched in the area, but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

In another incident, armed miscreants on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on a police vehicle which was patrolling the main highway near Mughalzai area of Kalat district.

The firing left three policemen injured, one of them seriously.

“We received the body of a policeman and two injured police personnel in the Quetta Civil Hospital,” hospital officials said.

“Police Constable Nazeer Ahmed Bangulzai embra­ced martyrdom while being taken to Quetta for treatment,” police officials said, adding that the two injured police officials were identified as Additional SHO Nazeer Ahmed Umrani and Constable Abdul Majid.

Bid to blow up train foiled

Meanwhile, members of security forces foiled an attempt to blow up a passenger train by defusing an improvised explosives device planted on the rail track in Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district.

Informed sources said that unknown miscreants had planted an IED at the railway track in Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district, but during checking of the track before arrival of the train, security officials found the device and immediately defused it.

“We have increased the number of security personnel in Bolan, Sibi and Naseerabad areas to ensure protection of railway tracks,” security officials said.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023