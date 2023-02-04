Police, FC personnel come to blows over accomodation issue in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Officials of the capital police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) ended up in a scuffle at a police station over an issue related to accommodation.

According to police, the incident took place inside the premises of the Secretariat, located in the Red Zone where the officials, some of them armed, thrashed each other over the issue of accommodation. The incident took place due to poor management of senior officers, who brought the two forces face to face, which resulted in a physical confrontation, they added.

Earlier, accommodation to FC’s platoons comprising 1,000 officials was given at an open area adjacent to a mosque at Secretariat Chowk, the officers said, adding that due to the prevailing situation and terrorism in the capital’s I-10 sector and Peshawar Police Lines, it was decided that the platoons must be moved from an open place to a covered safe place.

Barracks inside the premises of the Secretariat police station were selected for FC’s platoons, despite it being crowded as a number of policemen were already residing there, the officials said, adding that FC platoons were asked to move to the police station.

The FC personnel reached the barracks and asked police officials residing there to vacate them, the officers said, adding that the policemen refused to vacate the barracks as there was no order or intimation given to them in this regard.

After an argument, police officials sought some time to pack their belongings and make arrangements to shift to another place but the FC personnel lost their temper and started throwing their belongings outside, which annoyed them.

As a result, harsh words were exchanged between them and shortly after, it turned into a fist fight, the officers said.

Staff of the police station rushed towards them and made an effort to separate them, but some of the personnel from both sides threatened their opponents by showing off weapons, the officers said, adding that senior officers were also informed about the issue, and asked to reach the police station immediately.

In response, a superintendent of police (SP) arrived at the police station and disarmed the personnel. Later the policemen were asked to move from the barracks. The SP was able to patch things up between both parties.

When contacted, a public relations officer (PRO) for capital police said that the issue had been resolved.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023