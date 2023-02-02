DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

General polls not possible before Oct, says minister

Kalbe Ali Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 07:22am
<p>IT Minister Aminul Haq at an event in Islamabad. — APP</p>

IT Minister Aminul Haq at an event in Islamabad. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom­mu­nication Syed Aminul Haque on Wednesday said that digital census is set to be completed by the end of March and general elections will not be possible before October.

Addressing a conference titled “Internet Governance & Internet Resources Share for Pakistan”, he said the digital census — set to be launched from March 1 — would continue till the month’s end and delimitation of constituencies would begin only after that.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan would need at least four months to carry out the delimitations.

“It is quite clear that general elections in the country are not possible before October 2023,” the minister said.

At the event organised by the Number Resource Society, Mr Haque warned that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan crossed the red line for his political goals, the country and the nation would suffer.

Noting that instability was on the rise, he said, “The political unrest is leading the country to an economic crisis [and] as a political party, MQM-Pakistan wants stability in the country”.

The IT minister acknowledged the problems being faced by the telecom sector due to delay in opening of letters of credit.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...