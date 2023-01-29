DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2023

At least 10 children dead as boat capsizes in KP’s Tanda Dam lake: rescue official

Sirajuddin Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 02:47pm
<p>Rescue operation under way at KP’s Tanda Dam lake after a boat, carrying students, capsized on Sunday. — Photo by Siraj</p>

Rescue operation under way at KP’s Tanda Dam lake after a boat, carrying students, capsized on Sunday. — Photo by Siraj

At least 10 children died when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat on Sunday, according to rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told Dawn.com that six bodies have been recovered so far, while 17 children and a teacher were rescued.

“Four children are in critical condition. They have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat.”

He said the children aboard were all aged between 12 and 20 years. “They were all madrassah students out on a day trip to the dam.”

Faizi added that seven ambulances, four boats, two recovery vehicles and more than 40 personnel of Rescue 1122 were participating in the search operation, which is under way.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan, in a statement issued later today, expressed grief over the incident.

He directed the district administration and rescue organisations to start a rescue operation on an emergency basis. “All available resources should be utilised for the safe recovery of the persons who drowned in the incident.”

Khan also instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Kohat to personally supervise the rescue operations.

Mass drownings are common in Pakistan when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water. In July, 18 women drowned when an overcrowded boat carrying a wedding party across the Indus river in Rahim Yar Khan capsized.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...
IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...