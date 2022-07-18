19 dead, several missing as boat carrying wedding party capsizes near Machka in River Indus

At least 19 people drowned on Monday while several others were missing after a boat capsized in the River Indus near Machka, approximately 65km from Rahim Yar Khan.

The boat, carrying a wedding party of over 100 people, was returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident occurred, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said.

The passengers, he said, belonged to the Solangi clan, adding that the boat capsized due to "overloading and high flow of water".

The DC said that immediately after the incident was reported, 30 rescuers, five ambulances, and a water rescue van arrived at the spot.

"Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers," he added.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab had issued an alert of heavy rains in the province from July 15 to 17 urging people to avoid going into the water.

"Medium to high-level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division from July 15 to July 17," it had noted, adding that flash floods could also be reported in rivers and nullahs.