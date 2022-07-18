DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2022

19 dead, several missing as boat carrying wedding party capsizes near Machka in River Indus

Irfan ul Haq Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 06:02pm
A rescue operation is underway. — Photo by author
A rescue operation is underway. — Photo by author

At least 19 people drowned on Monday while several others were missing after a boat capsized in the River Indus near Machka, approximately 65km from Rahim Yar Khan.

The boat, carrying a wedding party of over 100 people, was returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident occurred, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said.

The passengers, he said, belonged to the Solangi clan, adding that the boat capsized due to "overloading and high flow of water".

The DC said that immediately after the incident was reported, 30 rescuers, five ambulances, and a water rescue van arrived at the spot.

"Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers," he added.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab had issued an alert of heavy rains in the province from July 15 to 17 urging people to avoid going into the water.

"Medium to high-level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division from July 15 to July 17," it had noted, adding that flash floods could also be reported in rivers and nullahs.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...
Crucial by-elections
Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Crucial by-elections

That much is at stake for the PML-N and PTI in today’s by-polls on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is an understatement.
Ethnic tensions
17 Jul, 2022

Ethnic tensions

ONCE more, the spectre of ethnic violence has returned to haunt Sindh. The disturbances were sparked by the recent...
SAS killings
17 Jul, 2022

SAS killings

WESTERN states have often justified their invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as necessary operations to fight...