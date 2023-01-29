CTD kills two terror suspects in ‘encounter’ in Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed on Saturday two alleged members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an ‘encounter’ in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The department spokesperson claimed the DG Khan CTD had received a credible information that four suspected terrorists of TTP were present in Tri-Border Area of Mauza Jhangi, in the jurisdiction of Vohawa police, and were to attack some check posts in the district.

He identified the terrorists as Roid Khan and Hanifullah Khan, hailing from Shabqadar area of KP, and claimed that they were also involved in terrorism incidents and reconnaissance of LEAs offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

“CTD teams reached the spot. Upon seeing the teams, the terrorists started indiscriminate fire. By using modern operational techniques, the CTD teams saved themselves and responded in kind. After some time, Roid Khan and Hanifullah Khan were found dead in firing by their own accomplices while two others managed to flee taking an advantage of darkness.”

The CTD recovered a Klashnikov with 40 live bullets, a pistol along with 10 live bullets and explosive material, two detonators and as many hand grenades from the scene.

The CTD teams launched a search operation to arrest the suspects who fled the scene.

The operation follows an alleged TTP attack on the Jhangi Check Post a couple of weeks ago in which a policeman was killed.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2023