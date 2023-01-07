DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab CTD arrests 5 alleged terrorists during operations across province

Wasim Riaz Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 07:56pm

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five alleged terrorists during 21 intelligence-based operations in various districts of the province, the CTD spokesperson said on Saturday.

In an official statement issued today, the CTD spokesperson said the alleged terrorists — arrested after interrogating 22 suspects — were identified as Inamul Haque, Maskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqib and Shah Wali.

He added that they belonged to various banned religious organisations, including the proscribed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The CTD statement said the terrorists had “planned to sabotage the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places”.

The spokesperson said that weapons and explosives were recovered from the arrested suspects — including an improvised explosive device bomb, half a kilogramme of explosive material, 0.6 metres of safety fuse wire, 1.8m primacord, two hand grenades and two detonators.

Other electric items were seized as well, including an electric circuit, an electric button, 0.9m of electric wire and a battery. Five books and a receipt book of a banned organisation, two mobile phones, and cash worth Rs17,230 were also taken into custody, the statement added.

The CTD statement highlighted that the department had conducted a total of 526 combing operations this week with the help of local police and security agencies.

During these operations, it performed security checks of 21,227 suspicious people, arrested 130 suspects, filed 82 first information reports and made 27 recoveries.

“The Punjab CTD is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes a week after the Punjab CTD claimed to have arrested five suspected militants during intelligence-based operations across the province.

The CTD claimed to have conducted 24 IBOs in different districts of the province to effectively counter the menace of terrorism.

CTD officials said the arrested suspects were identified as Asrar Ahmad, Farooq Shah, Saifullah, Syed Shahzaib Iqbal and Ahmad Khan, who allegedly belonged to the TTP.

M. Emad
Jan 07, 2023 08:04pm
TTP Fighters ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ehteshamul Haque
Jan 07, 2023 08:20pm
Arrest the biggest terrorist first .......... Sanullaha is a murderer, worse than any terrorist you catch...
Reply Recommend 0
flying star
Jan 07, 2023 08:21pm
@M. Emad , terroriste
Reply Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 07, 2023 08:34pm
Flog them in public and then throw them in jail for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 07, 2023 08:41pm
I am expecting a clean sweep by the security agencies of Pakistan. We must chase each and every individual terrorist and until all terrorists groups are not eliminated I can't sleep properly during long nights of winter season. CTD Punjab have done a wonderful job and it is highly appreciated by people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Jan 07, 2023 08:59pm
Get rid of terrorists in PK to progress and eliminate poverty. Investors must feel safe in PK or they will go elsewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 07, 2023 09:08pm
Where are the results?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 07, 2023 09:12pm
Who is obeying the law, the police, ECP, judiciary, neutrals, the parliament etc? They all fall into the same bucket
Reply Recommend 0

