Today's Paper | January 29, 2023

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Dawn.com Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 10:50pm

A terrorist was killed on Saturday during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO, during which intense firing took place between troops and terrorists.

“Resultantly, one terrorist got killed,” the ISPR added. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.”

The statement concluded that the “killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.

Last week, an army soldier was martyred in a bomb blast in Bannu and a suspected militant was killed in a joint operation in Khyber tribal district.

A local official had told Dawn that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by militants in the Janikhel area of Bannu district and it exploded when it was being defused by the bomb disposal unit.

On January 18, security forces gunned down at least four terrorists during an IBO in Balochistan’s Hoshab.

The ISPR had said that an IBO was initiated “to clear a hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces along M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab” on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

In the first week of the month, at least 11 terrorists, including a militant commander and two suicide bombers, were killed in an IBO in South Waziristan’s Wana.

According to ISPR, security forces “successfully foiled a high-profile terrorist activity” during the operation.

“During intense exchange of fire, 11 terrorists, including terrorist commander Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers, were killed,” the ISPR had said.

