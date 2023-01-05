11 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

At least 11 terrorists, including a militant commander and two suicide bombers, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan’s Wana, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces “successfully foiled a high-profile terrorist activity” during the operation.

“During intense exchange of fire, 11 terrorists, including terrorist commander Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers, were killed,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan district,” the ISPR said.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

The TTP had ended its ceasefire with the government last year in November, ordering its militants to carry out attacks throughout the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

On Dec 31, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an IBO in the general area of Bannu’s Jani Khel in which four terrorists were killed as well.

The ISPR said the militants had remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.