PPP announce plans to sue Imran over Zardari assassination plot claims

PPP leaders on Saturday announced plans to send a legal notice to PTI chairman Imran Khan, a day after he claimed PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari was behind a new plot to assassinate him for which the former president had “given money to a terrorist outfit.

In a joint news conference, PPP senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised Imran over his allegations, saying he had “lost his mind” and they would issue a legal notice demanding him to retract his accusations.

In a televised address yesterday, the ex-premier said that plans had been hatched to assassinate him as soon as he was ousted.

“Now they have made a plan C and Zardari is behind it. He has unlimited corrupt money […] the money he loots from the Sindh government is used in elections, to buy MPAs […] whether it is the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Gilgit-Baltistan, he recklessly throws money around,” Imran said yesterday.

“He has given this money to a terror outfit. His facilitators are powerful people in the agencies. The decision has been taken from three sides and they have planned to execute the next crime,” Imran had claimed.

“But if something happens to me, my nation should know who was behind it […] so that my nation never forgives them.”

In the media talk today, Bukhari said the PPP’s stance is that the allegation made by Imran is “baseless and a lie”. He remarked, “Imran Khan has politically died regarding his political thinking and political character. He is afflicted with depression and panic.”

The former Senate chairman said, “In this panic, he keeps on blaming various institutions — whether it is the establishment, the Election Commission [of Pakistan] or the former army chief.”

“His allegations are never based on reality. If they were, he surely would’ve approached the available forms according to the Constitution and the law but he never went there,” he added.

Bukhari asserted, “In fact, people’s party is [ideologically] opposed to physical elimination [as] PPP itself has been its target. PPP’s politics does not believe in it either.”

“We will be issuing Imran Khan a legal notice today and in that, we are demanding him to withdraw his statement. If he doesn’t, then the PPP has the right to approach the forums and courts for civil and criminal proceedings.”

