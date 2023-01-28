Sensitive Price Index jumps to 32.57pc

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI), posted an increase of 32.57 per cent for the combined income group on a year-on-year basis ending Jan 26 due to a massive surge in prices of both food and non-food items, especially vegetables like onions, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

However, a 0.45pc increase was reported in the SPI on a week-on-week basis. During the week under review, the prices of 25 out of 51 items increased, six decreased and 20 remained unchanged.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023