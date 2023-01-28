Sensitive Price Index jumps to 32.57pc

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI), posted an increase of 32.57 per cent for the combined income group on a year-on-year basis ending Jan 26 due to a massive surge in prices of both food and non-food items, especially vegetables like onions, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.
However, a 0.45pc increase was reported in the SPI on a week-on-week basis. During the week under review, the prices of 25 out of 51 items increased, six decreased and 20 remained unchanged.
Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023
