Poultry farm in Rawalpindi robbed of 5,000 chicks

RAWALPINDI: A gang of 12 armed men raided a poultry farm and took away 5,000 chicks after holding its employees hostage in Jatli.

Waqas Ahmad, owner of the poultry farm, lodged an FIR with the police saying that 10 to 12 unidentified people, some of them carrying weapons, raided his poultry farm on Thursday night and held his three employees hostage.

He said the robbers had come in three mini-trucks escorted by two motorcycle riders.

The FIR said the farm employees were tied and locked in a washroom before the robbers shifted the chickens into their trucks and sped off.

The market value of the loot was estimated at Rs3 million.

The three employees were released on Friday morning by local villagers. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the owner, however, they are yet to trace the culprits.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023