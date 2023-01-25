DAWN.COM Logo

PCB invites departments to compete in next domestic season

January 25, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cric­ket Board has formally written to 27 leading departments of the country, seeking their interest in participating in the PCB Dom­estic Cricket Season 2023-24, which starts in August.

According to a press release issued by the PCB on Tuesday, the letters were dispatched to the departments concerned on behalf of Najam Sethi, chairman of the PCB Management Comm­ittee, in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014 and on the specific instructions of PCB patron, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is keen to see return of the department to play their integral role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

In the letters, the PCB has not only invited the departments to confirm their participation in the upcoming season at their earliest convenience that can help them prepare the season’s calendar, but has also encouraged them to set up strong teams, assuring them maximum coverage and publicity through media.

Some of the prominent departments, which have been sent the letters include Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratories, NBP, OGDCL, Omar Assoc­iates, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan International Airlines, Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan Television Corporation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Lim­ited, Sui Southern Gas Company, Wapda and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

