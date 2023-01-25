DAWN.COM Logo

Security agencies to keep vigil on extremists, illegal foreigners in twin cities

Munawer Azeem Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 10:02am

ISLAMABAD: Officials of various intelligence and security agencies and police of the twin cities on Tuesday decided to mount strict surveillance of extremist elements and foreigners staying illegally.

A police officer told Dawn that the first meeting of the security coordination committee had decided to keep educational institutions, including seminaries, under strict surveillance to identify elements having extremist trends.

The meeting also decided to develop coordination among intelligence agencies aimed at taking action against extremists and identifying militants staying in the twin cities, the officer said, adding that intelligence-based operation will also be conducted frequently to eliminate such elements.

Foreigners staying in the twin cities illegally will be registered, the officer said.

Surveillance and vigilance in and around public places, especially bus terminals will be started in an effective manner, the officer added.

Housing societies will also be approached and asked to arrange own security, the officer said, adding that no-objection certificate (NOC) to a new housing society would be given if they have a proper security plan.

It was further decided to activate pickets and conduct strict checking at the entry and exit points, the officer said.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2023

