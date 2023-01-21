DAWN.COM Logo

LHC orders hefty fine on shops not closing by 10pm

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 21, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the district administration and the police to impose a fine of Rs200,000 each on traders not closing their shops by 10pm.

Justice Shahid Karim had previously ordered the district government to ensure early closure of the markets and restaurants as a measure to control smog.

During the Friday’s hearing, Lahore Supermarket Association’s Secretary General Imran Saleem appeared before the court and hailed the decision of shutting the shops early. He claimed that all the traders had a consensus on the early closure.

He requested the judge that the 10pm deadline for all kinds of business in the city should be made permanent.

Justice Karim observed that the people needed to change their lifestyle to progress.

The judge also took notice of issues related to parking and footpaths for the pedestrians.

The judge directed the Lahore Parking Company to take action against the illegal parking lots in the city and address the problems of the commuters.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

