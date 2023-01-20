DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2023

KP govt, opposition pick Azam Khan as caretaker CM

Arif Hayat Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 11:35pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition on Friday agreed on appointing former bureaucrat Mohammad Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister.

A letter addressed to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and signed by outgoing Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani stated that the two had agreed to nominate Khan after consultation.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, asked the governor to proceed with appointing Khan as the caretaker chief minister.

Talking to the media in Peshawar after the conclusion of a meeting between the two sides, Durrani said two names each were proposed by him and the PTI.

CM Mahmood said both parties agreed on and finalised Khan for the role from five nominees under consideration.

Durrani said PTI leader Parvez Khattak played an important role in the meeting.

“There is a serious problem of insecurity and inflation in the province. We will not push the nation towards further despair,” he said

The KP Assembly stood dissolved on Wednesday after the governor signed and approved the chief minister’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

The development also comes days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. However, a caretaker CM has not yet been appointed due to the deadlock between the government and the opposition.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...
Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...