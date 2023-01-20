IHC asks PTI chairman to file reply in Tyrian White case by Jan 27

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave another opportunity to former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday to come up with his reply on a petition seeking his disqualification for not mentioning “his daughter Tyrian Jade White” in his nomination papers.

The court asked the PTI chief to submit his reply by Jan 27.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had taken up a petition moved by Sajid Mehmood claiming that although Imran Khan made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep in the United Kingdom, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for contesting elections.

Former attorney general Salman Aslam Butt, who appeared as counsel for the petitioner, furnished an additional document containing a declaration dated Nov 18, 2004, by Jemima Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan.

The declaration deposed that “I made this declaration in support of the petition of Tyrian Jade Khan White to have Caroline White (sister of Ana-Luisa Sita White, the mother of Tyrian) appointed as guardian for Tyrian”.

Ex-prime minister’s lawyer to contest maintainability of petition

The declaration further stated that Jemima Khan had declined to serve as guardian for Tyrian Jade and instead, proposed the name of Caroline White for guardianship because she believed it to be in “Tyrian’s best interests and according to her wishes”.

“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct and that this declaration was executed this 18th day of Nov 2004 at London, England,” the declaration said.

Ana-Luisa (Sita) White was daughter of the late Lord Gordon White, who headed the American arm of Hanson PLC, a giant industrial conglomerate.

Salman Akram Raja, representing Imran Khan, told the IHC that he would contest the maintainability of the petition since his client was no more a member of the National Assembly after tendering his resignation from the lower house.

Salman Raja said he was unable to submit the reply on behalf of his client in time because of a requirement that litigants must go through biometric verification process before the submission of documents.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq observed that biometric verification was very easy these days as there was no dearth of outlets.

The court, however, accepted Salman Raja’s plea and postponed further proceedings till Jan 27.

‘Racist father’

Sajid Mahmood, the petitioner, alleged that the PTI chairman did not marry Sita White because her “racist father categorically told the respondent (Imran) that if he married Sita, they would not get a penny of his money”.

“Only thereafter, he met Jemima, another rich lady, and in a very short time married her.”

The petition, titled “Imran versus Imran — the untold story”, recalled the circumstances in which the custody of Tyrian Jade was given to Jemima.

It stated that Ana-Lusia White, in her will of Feb 27, 2004, had nominated Jemima Khan as guardian of her daughter Tyrian Jade Khan-White.

Sita White died that year on May 13.

The petition went on to state: “Jemima Goldsmith had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004).

“The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgement of paternity rendered by a superior court in California in favour of Sita White where it was held that the respondent (Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade.”

Imran Khan initially joined the proceedings through his attorney, but defaulted after he was asked to undergo blood test, it added.

However, he later submitted a declaration to a court of guardianship when Caroline White, Sita’s sister, asked the court that she be appointed Tyrian’s guardian, the petition alleged.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023