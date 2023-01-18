DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

Current account deficit falls to $0.4bn in Dec: SBP

Reuters Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 11:38pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday the current account deficit (CAD) fell to $0.4 billion in December 2022 from $1.9bn a year earlier, as the cash-strapped government slashed imports in a bid to avert an external payments crisis.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank stand at $4.3bn — enough cover for just three weeks of imports — and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout programme has been stalled for months.

December’s figures mean Pakistan has brought its CAD for the first half of the financial year that began in July 2022 down to $3.7bn from over $9bn in the corresponding period in the previous financial year, the SBP said.

Pakistan has looked to curb imports to reduce external financing needs. The economy has witnessed a sharp slowdown in the face of a financial crisis, compounded by devastating floods last year that inflicted billions of dollars of damage.

Expected external financing inflows have slowed as the country struggles to implement economic reforms under the IMF programme it entered in 2019. The World Bank has also delayed the approval of two loans worth $1.1bn.

“Machinery imports are low due to a slowdown in overall economic activities, curbs by SBP on the import of plant and machinery, higher interest rates, and uncertainty with respect to the IMF programme,” Tahir Abbas from brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited told Reuters.

He said the trade balance had improved but there was a drop in remittances that meant the CAD had increased from November 2022, while interest payments and dividend repatriation also played a role.

Fahad Rauf at Ismail Iqbal Securities played down the improving trade deficit.

“There is no choice and no one can take credit for this. We are not shopping because we don’t have money. And no one is lending,” he said.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...
Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...