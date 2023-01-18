DAWN.COM Logo

Weakening rupee raises fears about economy

Shahid Iqbal Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 07:32am

KARACHI: As the rupee continues to weaken faster than market expectations, doubts and fears are mounting over the country’s economic health, particularly its ability to pay the import bill for essential items in the coming weeks.

The exchange rate has been primarily hit hard by a steep decline in the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, which have shrunk to a near nine-year low of $4.34 billion.

The stock market, best by political uncertainty and worrying economic indicators, is also on the decline and fell 3.5 per cent on Tuesday to close at 38,342.21 points.

Currency experts said the rupee has been falling “despite being managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)”. On Tuesday, it closed at Rs228.66 against the dollar.

The local currency last rose against the dollar on Dec 1, when it increased 0.12pc to close at 223.69. The decline has gained momentum is recent days, with the rupee going down by 1.25 during the last six sessions.

Amid a shortage of dollars, the gap between its rates in the interbank and open markets has significantly widened, drastically hurting the economy and diverting remittances from the legal banking channel to the grey market.

“A steep decline in the foreign exchange reserves has caused irreparable loss to the economy and eroded business confidence,” a senior banker said.

Bankers believe that the country would soon notice the shortage of petroleum products along with basic essential items like food items.

“There have been no significant inflows since June when China provided $2.5bn. We are watching the outflows despite low imports and $2bn inflows of remittances per month on average,” said Atif Ahmed, a currency expert in the interbank market.

The SBP’s reserves at $4.34bn were alarming for the country, he said, lamenting that the prevailing political uncertainty had destroyed the country’s ability to get support from any other country and donor agencies.

The finance ministry has assured the exporters of allowing imports for inputs, but the currency experts were still looking for improvement. “We need immediate help to save the country from default and the people from a situation like Sri Lanka,” said a currency dealer.

However, exporters welcomed the decision but said it was too late since they had lost a significant share in the international market, particularly in textiles, where Bangladesh had increased its edge during the last six months.

“We received some orders from abroad, but we have already closed several factories due to a shortage of orders and the unavailability of gas,” said Shakil Kakvi, a director in a local textile manufacturing and exporting unit. However, he said not all exporters were getting orders.

Some experts also hinted that the shortage of dollars could cause rationing of petrol and diesel in the next two to three months, ultimately hitting the trade and industry and even the agricultural sector, which needs diesel during the harvesting season.

“The dollar is the key for Pakistan. We are all watching and waiting for the resumption of talks with IMF while waiting for Chinese help in the form of debt rollover,” a senior banker said.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

Comments (26)
tron
Jan 18, 2023 07:35am
Thanks generals(bajwa)
Bhatt
Jan 18, 2023 07:36am
PM in Dubai took u turn in less then 24 hours after asking for India help. People of Pakistan need to decide if they need business to survive and inflation low, they will need help of india.
Biju J
Jan 18, 2023 07:43am
When India was weak after war with China, Pakistan attacked India. Today Pakistan is weak. India is not even thinking in those lines. Thats the difference between the mind set of Indian and Pakistan rulers.
Imtiaz
Jan 18, 2023 07:43am
As the author mentioned, the policies are forcing people to use Grey channels instead of using banks for money transfer. People may adjust to a parity of a fee rupees but about 10% parity in exchange rate between banks and money changers is just too much.
M.Jan
Jan 18, 2023 07:44am
For forty years Pakistan earned dollars in the war in Afghanistan Now there is no war there is no dollar
RAaja Raman
Jan 18, 2023 07:44am
Thanks to Political engineering dept of Neutrals. 2018 experiment to foist PTI is giving good returns. Now, try another in 2023. Outcome will be known in 2025.
Raj
Jan 18, 2023 07:44am
Why fear, loan is here
Sting
Jan 18, 2023 07:46am
Special thanks to Neutrals ans the incompetent imported lot.
Shiraz
Jan 18, 2023 07:49am
These guys don't have any-kind of a plan
GT
Jan 18, 2023 07:51am
Rupee rate may go down soon to 250 to a dollar
Janan
Jan 18, 2023 07:52am
No country for old man
Syed Azaz
Jan 18, 2023 07:58am
Fear mongering will not help. We need to trust that China and other Islamic brother countries will bail us at the last minute. We are too big to fail. Our only regret should be that if we had not managed to antagonize our age old friend America, we would have received a lot of dollar aid by now!!
Saurin Thakore
Jan 18, 2023 07:59am
Rupee is not falling, Economy is weakening
MANISH KUMAR
Jan 18, 2023 07:59am
That's fine but we need Kashmir
YODA
Jan 18, 2023 07:59am
Dire economic conditions yet the government plans to send senior leaders, including PM and FM, to Davos to attend world economic forum. Go figure.
MANISH KUMAR
Jan 18, 2023 07:59am
That's fine but we need Kashmir
Cardiac Arrest
Jan 18, 2023 08:00am
Is this how one runs a country? Do these leaders have any shame?
Jill
Jan 18, 2023 08:00am
@Bhatt, kashmir will destroy pakistan
Fastforward
Jan 18, 2023 08:04am
@Bhatt, True
Vinod Kumar
Jan 18, 2023 08:07am
Pakistan cannot find waning donors, now at least it should go for reasonable trading partner.
Fastforward
Jan 18, 2023 08:09am
“Strong rupee policy” initiated 15 years ago is the basic reason for this economic doldrums. Strong rupee encouraged imports, discouraged exports and remittances. Therefore the only salvation for Pakistan is to float the rupee without any intervention from any quarter whatsoever. Rupee must weaken to find its real value
Himmat
Jan 18, 2023 08:11am
Dark days ahead. We are nuclear power, we should build nuclear planta, no need to pay ever.
Syed
Jan 18, 2023 08:16am
Shortage of dollars may cause rationing of petrol and diesel in the next two to three months but we'll see increase in imports of luxury BMWs, Land Crusers & Mercedes by our ruling elites & politicians.
Nazir Husain
Jan 18, 2023 08:45am
@YODA, they are there to beg. And maybe blackmail.
Fragile State
Jan 18, 2023 08:47am
@Biju J , Thats because you are busy attacking your own people.
BSD
Jan 18, 2023 08:49am
I hear something ticking...
